Bangladesh Vs New Zealand, 3rd T20I: Jacobs' Maiden Fifty Steers BlackCaps To Series-Levelling Win

Bevon Jacobs hit his maiden half-century as New Zealand recovered from a shaky start to beat Bangladesh by six wickets in the rain-hit third T20 on Saturday, concluding the three-match series at 1-1. Jacobs’ 31-ball 62 not out, including five fours and three sixes, helped his side reach 104-4 in 11.4 overs, chasing down Bangladesh’s 102 all out in 14.2 overs. Bangladesh had won the first match by six wickets. The second match was rained out. On Saturday, pacer Shoriful Islam gave Bangladesh a glimmer of hope by claiming three wickets for just four runs in his first two overs as New Zealand was at struggling 25-3 in fourth over. Offspinner Mahedi Hasan further put the visitors in trouble when he dismissed stand-in skipper Nick Kelly, leaving New Zealand 33-4.

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Bangladesh vs New Zealand 3rd t20 Cricket-Bevon Jacobs
New Zealand's Bevon Jacobs shakes hands with Bangladesh's players after winning the third T20 international cricket match between Bangladesh and New Zealand in Mirpur, Bangladesh. | Photo: AP/Mosaraf Hossain
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Bangladesh vs New Zealand 3rd t20 Cricket-Bevon Jacobs
New Zealand's Bevon Jacobs plays a shot during the third T20 international cricket match between Bangladesh and New Zealand in Mirpur, Bangladesh. | Photo: AP/Mosaraf Hossain
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Bangladesh vs New Zealand 3rd t20 Cricket-Bevon Jacobs
New Zealand's Bevon Jacobs celebrates his fifty runs during the third T20 international cricket match between Bangladesh and New Zealand in Mirpur, Banglades. | Photo: AP/Mosaraf Hossain
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Bangladesh vs New Zealand 3rd t20 Cricket-Dean Foxcroft
New Zealand's Dean Foxcroft plays a shot during the third T20 international cricket match between Bangladesh and New Zealand in Mirpur, Bangladesh. | Photo: AP/Mosaraf Hossain
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Bangladesh vs New Zealand 3rd t20 Cricket-Bevon Jacobs
New Zealand's Bevon Jacobs plays a shot during the third T20 international cricket match between Bangladesh and New Zealand in Mirpur, Bangladesh. | Photo: AP/Mosaraf Hossain
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Bangladesh vs New Zealand 3rd t20 Cricket-Shoriful Islam
Bangladesh's Shoriful Islam celebrates the wicket of New Zealand's Katene Clarke during the third T20 international cricket match between Bangladesh and New Zealand in Mirpur, Bangladesh. | Photo: AP/Mosaraf Hossain
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Bangladesh vs New Zealand 3rd t20 Cricket-Katene Clarke
New Zealand's Katene Clarke plays a shot during the third T20 international cricket match between Bangladesh and New Zealand in Mirpur, Bangladesh. | Photo: AP/Mosaraf Hossain
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Bangladesh vs New Zealand 3rd t20 Cricket-Josh Clarkson
New Zealand's Josh Clarkson, centre, celebrates with teammates the wicket of Bangladesh's Shamim Hossain during the third T20 international cricket match between Bangladesh and New Zealand in Mirpur, Bangladesh. | Photo: AP/Mosaraf Hossain
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Bangladesh vs New Zealand 3rd t20 Cricket-Mahedi Hasan
Bangladesh's Mahedi Hasan plays a shot during the third T20 international cricket match between Bangladesh and New Zealand in Mirpur, Bangladesh. | Photo: AP/Mosaraf Hossain
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Bangladesh vs New Zealand 3rd t20 Cricket-Rain delay
A groundsman coveres the pitch after rain stoped the play during the third T20 international cricket match between Bangladesh and New Zealand in Mirpur, Bangladesh. | Photo: AP/Mosaraf Hossain
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Bangladesh vs New Zealand 3rd t20 Cricket-Liton Das
Bangladesh's Liton Das leaves the ground after rain stoped the play during the third T20 international cricket match between Bangladesh and New Zealand in Mirpur, Bangladesh. | Photo: AP/Mosaraf Hossain
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Bangladesh vs New Zealand 3rd t20 Cricket-Nathan Smith
New Zealand's captain Nathan Smith gets ready to bowl a delivery during the third T20 international cricket match between Bangladesh and New Zealand in Mirpur, Bangladesh. | Photo: AP/Mosaraf Hossain
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Bangladesh vs New Zealand 3rd t20 Cricket-Litton Das
Bangladesh's captain Litton Das, left, tosses the coin as New Zealand's captain Nick Kelly looks on before the start of the third T20 international cricket match between Bangladesh and New Zealand in Mirpur, Bangladesh. | Photo: AP/Mosaraf Hossain
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