Bangladesh Vs New Zealand, 3rd T20I: Jacobs' Maiden Fifty Steers BlackCaps To Series-Levelling Win
Bevon Jacobs hit his maiden half-century as New Zealand recovered from a shaky start to beat Bangladesh by six wickets in the rain-hit third T20 on Saturday, concluding the three-match series at 1-1. Jacobs’ 31-ball 62 not out, including five fours and three sixes, helped his side reach 104-4 in 11.4 overs, chasing down Bangladesh’s 102 all out in 14.2 overs. Bangladesh had won the first match by six wickets. The second match was rained out. On Saturday, pacer Shoriful Islam gave Bangladesh a glimmer of hope by claiming three wickets for just four runs in his first two overs as New Zealand was at struggling 25-3 in fourth over. Offspinner Mahedi Hasan further put the visitors in trouble when he dismissed stand-in skipper Nick Kelly, leaving New Zealand 33-4.
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