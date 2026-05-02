CSK Vs MI Match Facts, IPL 2026: All You Need To Know About Indian Premier League Match 44

Summary of this article
CSK and MI will play each other at the M.A. Chidambaram Stadium on Saturday, May 2
CSK thrashed MI by 103 runs in the match between them in this season
MI (21) have won more matches than CSK (19) in head-to-head appearances
Chennai Super Kings (CSK) will lock horns with Mumbai Indians (MI) in match 44 of the Indian Premier League 2026 at the M.A. Chidambaram Stadium on Saturday, May 2.
CSK defeated MI by a staggering 103 runs in the last match at the Wankhede Stadium, which has been one of the highlights of their majorly underwhelming tournament.
While MI looks a stronger side on paper, on the execution front, CSK have done marginally better than their counterparts. They are currently in 7th place in the points table with 3 wins and five losses in eight matches, while MI are loitering at the 9th spot with only two wins and six losses in eight games.
While CSK's bowling has performed above expectations, it's their bowling that has let them down. Though their skipper hit a valiant half-century in the last match against GT, apart from that one-off innings, he doesn't have much to show for in the tournament.
Dewald Brevis has been another big letdown for CSK in the batting department. The Proteas hard-hitter was included with much expectation by the management, but he hasn't been able to live up to his potential so far.
However, one positive sign for CSK is the form of Sanju Samson, who, after a minor blip in the initial stages, gathered momentum and smashed two centuries in the last four games.
Mumbai Indians, on the need to step up if they want to stay alive in the tournament. The five-time champions have lost six of the eight matches played so far and are tottering at the 9th spot in the points table.
They need to find a solution to the Suryakumar Yadav conundrum as the Indian skipper has been out of touch in this season so far and has scored only 162 runs in eight games at a lowly average of 20. Also, their talismanic figure in the bowling department, Jasprit Bumrah, will have to step up with adequate support from Trent Boult and Hardik Pandya.
CSK Vs MI, IPL 2026: Match Facts
Venue: M.A. Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai
Date: 2 May 2026 (Saturday)
Time: 7:30PM (IST)
On-field umpires: Nitin Menon, Kaushik Gandhi
3rd Umpire: Vinod Seshan
Current Standings: CSK (7th), (MI 9th)
CSK Vs MI, IPL 2026: Head-To-Head
Matches: 40
CSK: 19
MI: 21
CSK Vs MI, IPL 2026: Squads
Chennai Super Kings: Sanju Samson(w), Ruturaj Gaikwad(c), Urvil Patel, Sarfaraz Khan, Dewald Brevis, Shivam Dube, Kartik Sharma, Jamie Overton, Akeal Hosein, Noor Ahmad, Anshul Kamboj, Gurjapneet Singh, Mukesh Choudhary, Prashant Veer, Ramakrishna Ghosh, Matthew Short, MS Dhoni, Matt Henry, Spencer Johnson, Zakary Foulkes, Shreyas Gopal, Rahul Chahar, Akash Madhwal, Aman Khan
Mumbai Indians: Will Jacks, Ryan Rickelton(w), Suryakumar Yadav, Naman Dhir, Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya(c), Robin Minz, Trent Boult, Jasprit Bumrah, AM Ghazanfar, Ashwani Kumar, Shardul Thakur, Mayank Rawat, Raghu Sharma, Krish Bhagat, Raj Bawa, Rohit Sharma, Deepak Chahar, Quinton de Kock, Corbin Bosch, Keshav Maharaj, Sherfane Rutherford, Mayank Markande, Danish Malewar, Mohammed Salahuddin Izhar
When and where will the CSK vs MI match be played?
The match between CSK and MI will be played at the M.A. Chidambaram Stadium on Saturday, May 2.
Which team has won more matches between CSK and MI?
MI have won 21 matches against CSK's 19 in terms of head-to-head comparison.