GT Vs CSK Hourly Weather, IPL 2026: Will Rain Affect Today's Indian Premier League Match In Ahmedabad?

GT take on CSK in match 66 of the IPL 2026 today
GT need to beat CSK with a huge-margin to boost their NRR and take the top two spot
CSK's hopes hang by a thread given their defeat to SRH
With top-two spot on the cards, Gujarat Titans (GT) welcome Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in their league match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 on Thursday, May 21 in Ahmedabad.
GT are placed second in the IPL 2026 standings with 16 points and are in a three-way battle with Royal Challengers Bengaluru (18) and Sunrisers Hyderabad (16) with net run rate proving to be decisive.
A big win for GT tonight could boost their NRR and take them ahead of RCB in the points tally, but SRH's victory against RCB could make things interesting. As for Chennai Super Kings, they are hanging by a thread. They must beat GT and hope other results go their way.
GT's batting firepower has been their key asset this IPL 2026 with the likes of Shubman Gill, Sai Sudharsan, Jos Buttler and Washington Sundar. Kagiso Rabada and Rashid Khan will look to provide the breakthrough with the ball in their hand.
As for CSK, their hopes will rest on the shoulders of Ruturaj Gaikwad and Sanju Samson. MS Dhoni's absence continues to be a mystery for their fans with the veteran wicketkeeper-batter still not match-fit yet.
IPL 2026 Points Table
|Rank
|Team
|Matches
|Win
|Loss
|NR
|NRR
|Points
|1
|Royal Challengers Bengaluru (Q)
|13
|9
|4
|0
|1.065
|18
|2
|Gujarat Titans (Q)
|13
|8
|5
|0
|0.4
|16
|3
|Sunrisers Hyderabad (Q)
|13
|8
|5
|0
|0.35
|16
|4
|Rajasthan Royals
|13
|7
|6
|0
|0.083
|14
|5
|Punjab Kings
|13
|6
|6
|1
|0.227
|13
|6
|Kolkata Knight Riders
|13
|6
|6
|1
|0.011
|13
|7
|Chennai Super Kings
|13
|6
|7
|0
|-0.016
|12
|8
|Delhi Capitals
|13
|6
|7
|0
|-0.871
|12
|9
|Mumbai Indians (E)
|13
|4
|9
|0
|-0.51
|8
|10
|Lucknow Super Giants (E)
|13
|4
|9
|0
|-0.702
|8
GT vs CSK, IPL 2026: Head-to-Head in IPL
Matches played: 9
GT won: 5
CSK won: 4
GT vs CSK, IPL 2026: Ahmedabad Hourly Weather
As per AccuWeather, there's no sign of rain for tonight's GT vs CSK match. However, expect hot and humid conditions throughout the match. Temperatures will vary from 42 degrees Celsius to 35 degrees Celsius in the night time.
GT Vs CSK: Full Squads
Chennai Super Kings: MS Dhoni, Sanju Samson (wk), Ruturaj Gaikwad (captain), Urvil Patel, Kartik Sharma, Dewald Brevis, Anshul Kamboj, Noor Ahmad, Spencer Johnson, Mukesh Choudhary, Akeal Hosein, Matthew Short, Matt Henry, Shreyas Gopal, Shivam Dube, Prashant Veer, Gurjapneet Singh, Sarfaraz Khan, Dian Forrester, Zakary Foulkes, Rahul Chahar, Kuldip Yadav, Akash Madhwal, Aman Khan, Macneil Noronha
Gujarat Titans: Shubman Gill (captain), Jos Buttler (wk), Sai Sudharsan, Nishant Sindhu, Washington Sundar, Prasidh Krishna, Glenn Phillips, Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore, Jason Holder, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Arshad Khan, Kagiso Rabada, Mohammed Siraj, Anuj Rawat, Kumar Kushagra, Shahrukh Khan, Ashok Sharma, Luke Wood, Connor Esterhuizen, Ishant Sharma, Jayant Yadav, Kulwant Khejroliya, Manav Suthar, Gurnoor Brar