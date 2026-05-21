GT Vs CSK Hourly Weather, IPL 2026: Will Rain Affect Today's Indian Premier League Match In Ahmedabad?

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GT Vs CSK, IPL 2026: Check today's hourly weather update for the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad for the Gujarat Titans vs Chennai Super Kings match in the Indian Premier League

Delhi Capitals vs Gujarat Titans IPL 2026 cricket match-Shubman Gill
Summary of this article

  • GT take on CSK in match 66 of the IPL 2026 today

  • GT need to beat CSK with a huge-margin to boost their NRR and take the top two spot

  • CSK's hopes hang by a thread given their defeat to SRH

With top-two spot on the cards, Gujarat Titans (GT) welcome Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in their league match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 on Thursday, May 21 in Ahmedabad.

GT are placed second in the IPL 2026 standings with 16 points and are in a three-way battle with Royal Challengers Bengaluru (18) and Sunrisers Hyderabad (16) with net run rate proving to be decisive.

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Chennai Super Kings' Noor Ahmad, center, celebrates with teammate Sanju Samson the wicket of Mumbai Indians' Ryan Rickelton during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Chennai Super Kings and Mumbai Indians in Chennai, India. - | Photo: AP
Chennai Super Kings' captain Ruturaj Gaikwad arranges the field during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Chennai Super Kings and Lucknow Super Giants in Chennai, India, Sunday, May 10, 2026. - | Photo: AP
Gujarat Titans' captain Shubman Gill plays a shot during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Gujarat Titans and Kolkata Knight Riders in Ahmedabad, India, Friday, April 17, 2026. - | Photo: AP/Ajit Solanki
There is little to no rain prediction for today's match in Chennai - BCCI

A big win for GT tonight could boost their NRR and take them ahead of RCB in the points tally, but SRH's victory against RCB could make things interesting. As for Chennai Super Kings, they are hanging by a thread. They must beat GT and hope other results go their way.

GT's batting firepower has been their key asset this IPL 2026 with the likes of Shubman Gill, Sai Sudharsan, Jos Buttler and Washington Sundar. Kagiso Rabada and Rashid Khan will look to provide the breakthrough with the ball in their hand.

As for CSK, their hopes will rest on the shoulders of Ruturaj Gaikwad and Sanju Samson. MS Dhoni's absence continues to be a mystery for their fans with the veteran wicketkeeper-batter still not match-fit yet.

IPL 2026 Points Table

RankTeamMatchesWinLossNRNRRPoints
1Royal Challengers Bengaluru (Q)139401.06518
2Gujarat Titans (Q)138500.416
3Sunrisers Hyderabad (Q)138500.3516
4Rajasthan Royals137600.08314
5Punjab Kings136610.22713
6Kolkata Knight Riders136610.01113
7Chennai Super Kings13670-0.01612
8Delhi Capitals13670-0.87112
9Mumbai Indians (E)13490-0.518
10Lucknow Super Giants (E)13490-0.7028

GT vs CSK, IPL 2026: Head-to-Head in IPL

  • Matches played: 9

  • GT won: 5

  • CSK won: 4

GT vs CSK, IPL 2026: Ahmedabad Hourly Weather

Ahmedabad Weather Forecast
Ahmedabad Weather Forecast Photo: AccuWeather
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As per AccuWeather, there's no sign of rain for tonight's GT vs CSK match. However, expect hot and humid conditions throughout the match. Temperatures will vary from 42 degrees Celsius to 35 degrees Celsius in the night time.

GT Vs CSK: Full Squads

Chennai Super Kings: MS Dhoni, Sanju Samson (wk), Ruturaj Gaikwad (captain), Urvil Patel, Kartik Sharma, Dewald Brevis, Anshul Kamboj, Noor Ahmad, Spencer Johnson, Mukesh Choudhary, Akeal Hosein, Matthew Short, Matt Henry, Shreyas Gopal, Shivam Dube, Prashant Veer, Gurjapneet Singh, Sarfaraz Khan, Dian Forrester, Zakary Foulkes, Rahul Chahar, Kuldip Yadav, Akash Madhwal, Aman Khan, Macneil Noronha

Gujarat Titans: Shubman Gill (captain), Jos Buttler (wk), Sai Sudharsan, Nishant Sindhu, Washington Sundar, Prasidh Krishna, Glenn Phillips, Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore, Jason Holder, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Arshad Khan, Kagiso Rabada, Mohammed Siraj, Anuj Rawat, Kumar Kushagra, Shahrukh Khan, Ashok Sharma, Luke Wood, Connor Esterhuizen, Ishant Sharma, Jayant Yadav, Kulwant Khejroliya, Manav Suthar, Gurnoor Brar

Get the Latest Cricket News, today's match Live Cricket Scores, Match Results, and upcoming cricket series & schedule at Outlook India. To follow our special coverage of the IPL 2026 News updates, IPL Schedule, IPL teams Squad, IPL 2026 points table, and Stats - most runs (orange cap) & highest wickets (purple cap) holders of IPL 2026.

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