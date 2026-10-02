Gyanesh Kumar Row: CJP’s Mumbai Protest Draws Objections From Shivaji Park Residents

CJP is holding a protest at Mumbai’s Shivaji Park, demanding Gyanesh Kumar’s resignation.
Residents and businesses have raised concerns over repeated protests affecting daily life and commercial activity.
Javed Akhtar backed residents’ objections over noise pollution and their appeal to authorities.
The Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) is holding a protest at Mumbai’s Shivaji Park on Friday, demanding the resignation of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar over the alleged Election Commission dissent row and the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls.
CJP founder Abhijeet Dipke had said earlier this week that the agitation would begin in Mumbai and then spread to cities across India if Kumar did not resign, according to the report. Dipke also called on supporters to mark Gandhi Jayanti by “saving democracy” and announced the protest on social media.
Security has been stepped up at Dadar station ahead of the proposed gathering at Shivaji Park. The protest has also drawn objections from residents and businesses in the area, who have raised concerns over another public demonstration at the ground.
Residents Raise Objections
Residents and local businesses near Shivaji Park have objected to the planned CJP demonstration, saying repeated protests in the area affect daily life and commercial activity.
They said such gatherings disturb the neighbourhood and create difficulties for nearby businesses. Some office owners have also claimed they are forced to shut their establishments during protests, disrupting regular work and day-to-day operations.
The objections come as the CJP prepares to hold a demonstration over its demands concerning the Election Commission and SIR.
Akhtar Backs Objections
Writer-lyricist Javed Akhtar has backed the concerns raised by some Shivaji Park residents over noise pollution ahead of the CJP protest.
According to India Today, Akhtar welcomed the residents’ decision to approach the authorities seeking cancellation of the demonstration.
Akhtar also expressed confidence that the residents would raise similar objections, with equal or greater intensity, whenever any political party in Maharashtra plans a public gathering at Shivaji Park, regardless of the party involved.