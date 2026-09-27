RAF Fairford: Homes Evacuated After Men Arrested Under Explosives Act

Residents near RAF Fairford in Gloucestershire were evacuated after several men were arrested on suspicion of offences under the Explosives Act.
A major incident was declared as armed police cordoned off the area and the Army’s specialist explosive ordnance disposal team examined vehicles.
Police said the incident was contained, while authorities have not disclosed the nature of the suspected offences or whether they were linked to the US military presence at the base.
Several people were evacuated from their homes near RAF Fairford in Gloucestershire after several men were arrested on suspicion of offences under the Explosives Act, Gloucestershire Police said.
A major incident was declared after the arrests, with residents moved to a nearby leisure centre while the Army's specialist explosive ordnance disposal team examined several vehicles at the scene. Armed police also established a cordon around the area, the BBC reported.
Gloucestershire Police said it believed the incident was contained and was working with other emergency services. A large emergency response was reported, including a Hazardous Area Response Team.
Reuters, citing an eyewitness, reported that armed police were blocking access to the main gate of RAF Fairford, while around 30 emergency vehicles were stationed nearby.
Security Tightened Around RAF Fairford
RAF Fairford hosts US Air Force personnel and operations, and security around the base had already been increased in recent days, according to Reuters. Roadblocks and armed police had been restricting access to the area.
A US Air Force spokesperson said the military was aware of the reports but declined to comment on specific force-protection measures.
“The 501st Combat Support Wing and our fellow UK-based Wings remain vigilant and will take appropriate actions to ensure the safety and security of our US service members, civilians, contractors, and their families,” the spokesperson said.
The incident comes against a backdrop of heightened tensions over the US military presence at Fairford. Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) warned in July against allowing US bombers to operate from the base, while the UK government has said its armed forces are prepared to protect the country from attack.
Police have not said whether the arrests and evacuation are connected to the US military presence at RAF Fairford or to any wider security threat. The nature of the suspected offences and the contents of the vehicles being examined have also not been disclosed.