TMC MLA Kunal Ghosh Alleges Second Attack, Says Armed Men Tried To Drag Him From Car

#WATCH | Kolkata, West Bengal: TMC MLA Kunal Ghosh says, "Today I was once again the target of an attempted murder. It is only by the grace of the Almighty that I am still alive. In the city of Kolkata, in broad daylight on a Sunday, I was on my way to attend a program as an MLA… https://t.co/3Z9M8E9SkQ pic.twitter.com/Y1NMNXwehf