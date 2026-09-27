TMC MLA Kunal Ghosh Alleges Second Attack, Says Armed Men Tried To Drag Him From Car

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Outlook News Desk
Curated by: Pranay Vatsa
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Ghosh said he was travelling to attend a programme when the alleged attack took place

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TMC MLA Kunal Ghosh
Kunal Ghosh Photo: PTI
Summary of this article

  • TMC MLA Kunal Ghosh has alleged that armed men smashed his car window and tried to drag him out in Kolkata, calling the incident an attempted murder.

  • Ghosh alleged BJP involvement and accused the police of being inactive, while saying his security personnel intervened during the incident.

  • The claim came a day after Ghosh alleged that BJP workers attacked his vehicle with stones, bricks and other objects in Hooghly; the allegations have not been independently established.

A day after alleging that BJP workers attacked his vehicle with eggs, stones and bricks, Trinamool Congress MLA Kunal Ghosh on Sunday claimed he was targeted again, alleging that armed men smashed his car window and tried to drag him out in broad daylight in Kolkata.

Ghosh said he was travelling to attend a programme when the alleged attack took place. Speaking to reporters, he described it as an “attempted murder” and said he believed he survived because of the intervention of his security personnel.

“Today I was once again the target of an attempted murder. It is only by the grace of the Almighty that I am still alive,” Ghosh said in a video shared by ANI.

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Ghosh Alleges Armed Attack In Kolkata

According to Ghosh, the attackers were armed and smashed the window of his vehicle in an attempt to pull him out. He alleged that some of them brandished revolvers, but said his security personnel drew their weapons, preventing the situation from escalating.

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Following the alleged incident, Ghosh took refuge at Narkeldanga Police Station and said he was preparing to file a formal complaint. His damaged vehicle was also brought to the police station.

The TMC MLA alleged BJP involvement in the incident and accused the police of being inactive.

“BJP is certainly involved, and the police are inactive; we will have to see who else is implicated,” Ghosh alleged.

He also said he would not be intimidated by the attacks.

“What do they want? Do they want my dead body? Until I am dead, they will never be able to force me to change my stance,” he said.

The police have not yet issued a statement confirming the alleged attack or responding to Ghosh's allegations.

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Second Attack Claim In Two Days

Ghosh's latest allegation came a day after he claimed his vehicle was vandalised in Uttarpara in West Bengal's Hooghly district.

He had alleged that BJP workers attacked his vehicle with rods, eggs, stones, bricks and crowbars while he was travelling to Serampore to attend a rally addressed by former West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee.

The incidents have triggered allegations of political targeting from Ghosh, but the claims of BJP involvement in either incident have not been independently established.

The latest episode comes amid heightened political activity in West Bengal, with rival parties trading allegations over law and order and attacks on political workers.

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