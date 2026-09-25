BMC Issues Stop-Work Notice At Ajay Devgn’s Juhu Bungalow; Here's Why

The society’s then authorised officer issued an NOC on July 22 saying it had no objection to Veena Virendra Devgan and Vishal alias Ajay Devgan leasing the bungalow to Florian Hurel Salons Private Limited. The paper does not give clear approval to convert the home into a business address. It leaves the owners to obtain the required government and statutory clearances, and the society said a lease NOC cannot be treated as permission for commercial use.