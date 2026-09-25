Hannah Einbinder Blasts Netanyahu As The 'Butcher Of Gaza' After UN Arrest

Hannah Einbinder has spoken out after her arrest at the UN protests.
The protests were held against Benjamin Netanyahu's scheduled address at the UN.
Einbinder lashed out at Netanyahu and US complicity in the genocide of Palestinians.
After her arrest Thursday at a demonstration outside the United Nations General Assembly, Emmy-winning Hacks star Hannah Einbinder has launched a fierce condemnation of Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu and the US government's complicity in the Gaza genocide. Einbinder and Susan Sarandon were among the 100 anti-war protesters detained while blocking Netanyahu's entrance to the UN, where he spoke with global leaders at the UN General Assembly.
Hannah Einbinder Speaks Out After Arrest
“If the pictures of my friends and me getting arrested in protest of Netanyahu’s shameful visit to New York draw attention to anything, let it be to the devastating genocidal war Israel is waging against the people of Palestine and Southern Lebanon — to the settler attacks, the home demolitions, the bombing of people as they sleep, to the crimes that happen every SINGLE day but garner almost no international press coverage,” she wrote. “The U.S. government has the power to bring an end to all of this killing, pillaging and land theft, yet instead it chooses to welcome the butcher of Gaza with open arms.
“The fact that the orchestrator of all this bloodshed is roaming freely in our cities is an indictment of BOTH REPUBLICANS AND DEMOCRATS who enable and protect architects of genocide like Netanyahu. Let us not mistake the spectacle for the story: Genocide is the headline, and it is time for it to end.”
The demonstration included celebrities like Cynthia Nixon, Elliot Page, Chelsea Manning, Glennon Doyle, Sarah Sherman, Mary Beth Barone, Indya Moore and Caleb Hearon Einbinder is one of the most persistent advocates for Palestinian rights. At the end of her acceptance speech for supporting comedy actress at the 2025 Emmys, Einbinder said, “I just wanna say, finally, go birds, fuck ICE and free Palestine.”
The actress was slammed by the Department of Homeland Security, which, through a representative, called that seven-word statement “ugly” the following day.