Hannah Einbinder Blasts Netanyahu As The 'Butcher Of Gaza' After UN Arrest

Hannah Einbinder Speaks Out After Arrest

“If the pictures of my friends and me getting arrested in protest of Netanyahu’s shameful visit to New York draw attention to anything, let it be to the devastating genocidal war Israel is waging against the people of Palestine and Southern Lebanon — to the settler attacks, the home demolitions, the bombing of people as they sleep, to the crimes that happen every SINGLE day but garner almost no international press coverage,” she wrote. “The U.S. government has the power to bring an end to all of this killing, pillaging and land theft, yet instead it chooses to welcome the butcher of Gaza with open arms.