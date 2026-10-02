Naseeruddin Shah Backs CJP Mumbai Protest Seeking Gyanesh Kumar’s Resignation

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Outlook Entertainment Desk
Curated by: Aishani Biswas
Published at:

His appearance at Shivaji Park comes after he previously backed the CJP-led agitation and criticised the treatment of protesters during the group’s earlier demonstrations.

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CJP Mumbai Protest
Naseeruddin Shah Backs CJP Mumbai Protest Photo: X
Summary of this article

  • Naseeruddin Shah joined the CJP Mumbai protest seeking Gyanesh Kumar's resignation.

  • CJP's October 2 protest focused on the Election Commission's SIR exercise.

  • Shah previously criticised police action against protesters during July's agitation.

Veteran actor Naseeruddin Shah joined the CJP Mumbai protest at Shivaji Park on Friday, showing his support for the Cockroach Janta Party's agitation seeking Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar's resignation. The protest has been organised over the Election Commission's handling of the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls.

Naseeruddin Shah joins CJP protest in Mumbai

Shah met CJP founder Abhijeet Dipke before joining the gathering at Shivaji Park. Dipke later shared a video of their meeting on social media. The actor's appearance adds to his earlier public support for the movement, having spoken against the treatment of protesters during the CJP’s July agitation.

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The CJP has been demanding Kumar's resignation over what it describes as concerns surrounding the Election Commission and the SIR exercise. The protest at Shivaji Park was scheduled despite reported police objections over restrictions governing the venue.

What did Naseeruddin Shah say about CJP protesters?

Shah had previously criticised the crackdown during the CJP’s Chalo Sansad march in July. In a video message, he spoke about the treatment of young demonstrators and urged them to continue raising their concerns.

Addressing the situation, Shah said, "I would like to say two things to you all. The first thing is that if an ignorant person leads this country, then his heart will want the whole country to become as ignorant, incomprehensible, and merciless as he is."

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A supporter of the Cockroach Janta Party wears a mask as he takes part in a protest against Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar and call for the suspension of the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls in Mumbai, Friday, Oct. 2, 2026. - | Photo: AP/Rafiq Maqbool
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The actor also spoke about his experience as a teacher and actor, saying he had completed acting courses at the National School of Drama and FTII but had learned much of what he knew from the students he taught. He expressed sympathy for the young protesters and reflected on the challenges facing them.

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CJP expands protest beyond Mumbai

The Mumbai gathering forms part of a wider CJP campaign. The organisation has announced protests in cities including Kolkata, Goa, Bengaluru and Ranchi as it seeks to expand its agitation. The latest Mumbai protest was held on October 2, with security arrangements strengthened around Dadar and Shivaji Park.

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