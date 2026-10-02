Anne Hathaway Apologises For Viral Verity Red Carpet Moment, Says She Went Into ‘Mom Mode’

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Outlook Entertainment Desk
Curated by: Aishani Biswas
Published at:

The actor explained that she went into “mom mode” when she felt the photographers were becoming frustrated, turning an awkward moment into one of the evening’s biggest talking points.

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‘Verity’ red carpet moment
Anne Hathaway apologises for viral ‘Verity’ red carpet moment Photo: Instagram
Summary of this article

  • Anne Hathaway apologised after her viral Verity red carpet moment.

  • Dakota Johnson joked about leaving during Hathaway's photographer's directions.

  • Hathaway discussed pregnancy symptoms during her Jimmy Fallon appearance.

Anne Hathaway has apologised for her viral Verity red carpet moment after a clip showed her taking charge of the photographers during the film's New York premiere. Appearing on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, Hathaway admitted she was embarrassed by the footage and knew the moment would come up during her conversation with Jimmy Fallon.

Anne Hathaway explains viral Verity red carpet moment

The incident happened at Tuesday's premiere, where Hathaway stood between co-stars Dakota Johnson and Ismaël Cruz Córdova. She began directing the photographers, telling them, “We are going to start from the left, and then we can make our way that way,” while pointing towards the press line.

Johnson responded with a joke, saying, “And then I’m gonna leave.”

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Hathaway explained that she had stepped in because the large cast group was making the photographers frustrated. “There were so many of the photographers, and we were getting upset, and the vibe was changing,” she said. Her immediate reaction afterwards was reportedly, “Oh, no.”

The actor later addressed the clip directly and apologised, saying, “I apologise, everybody. That girl came out to play last night. Actually, she didn't come to play. She came for business.”

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The moment quickly spread online, with social media users dubbing Hathaway a “red carpet traffic cop”. She attended the premiere in a strapless Prabal Gurung gown that showed her baby bump.

Anne Hathaway talks pregnancy on Jimmy Fallon

During her appearance on The Tonight Show, Hathaway also discussed her pregnancy and some of the symptoms she has experienced. She mentioned acne and an unusually strong sense of smell among the changes she had noticed.

Hathaway also joked about navigating public appearances while pregnant. "First trimester, my goal was not to dry heave in public. Third trimester, my goal is not to waddle in public,” she said.

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The Verity premiere took place on Tuesday, while Hathaway's appearance on Fallon aired on Wednesday.

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