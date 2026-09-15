Emmys 2026: Zendaya, Nicole Kidman, Colman Domingo And More Best Dressed Stars On The Red Carpet

11 best-dressed celebrities dominated the Emmys 2026 red carpet.
Zendaya's Prada gown became one of the Emmys 2026's standout fashion moments.
Nicole Kidman, Selena Gomez and Florence Pugh delivered memorable red-carpet looks.
The Emmy Awards have always doubled as a celebration of television and a major fashion moment, and this year's red carpet was no different. The best-dressed celebrities at the Emmys 2026 arrived in everything from intricate couture gowns and shimmering embellishments to sharply cut suits, with several stars taking a more fashion-forward approach to traditional awards-season dressing. There was plenty of colour, sheer detailing, and old-school glamour, but the strongest looks felt unmistakably personal.
Best-dressed celebrities at Emmys 2026:
1. Zendaya in Prada
Zendaya once again made a strong case for her status as one of Hollywood's most consistent red-carpet dressers. She wore a custom Prada gown covered in crystals and intricate beadwork, with sheer detailing adding a dramatic finish. The look was completed with a sleek pixie cut and jewellery, creating a polished but striking silhouette.
2. Nicole Kidman in Chanel
Nicole Kidman returned to the Emmys after a nine-year absence in an ethereal Chanel look. Her white bustier gown featured 46 layered flowers made from silk, organza and raffia, giving the otherwise structured silhouette a softer finish. Chanel High Jewellery completed the look.
3. Selena Gomez in Louis Vuitton
Selena Gomez brought something more sculptural to the carpet in a custom Louis Vuitton gown. The gold embroidery gave the dress an armour-like quality, while Tiffany & Co. jewellery added another layer of shine. It was glamorous without feeling overly traditional.
4. Elle Fanning in Ralph Lauren
Elle Fanning leaned into romantic glamour in a custom Ralph Lauren Collection gown. The jade-coloured embroidered silk chiffon created an almost weightless effect, while the flowing shape kept the fabric and detailing as the focus. Cartier jewellery finished one of the evening's most elegant looks.
5. Florence Pugh in Vivienne Westwood
Florence Pugh embraced the softer side of red-carpet dressing in a sheer lilac Vivienne Westwood gown. The dramatic sleeves and long train gave the look a theatrical quality, while sparkling Bulgari jewellery added definition. Her relaxed, 1990s-inspired hair kept the overall styling from becoming too formal.
6. Chase Infiniti in Louis Vuitton
Chase Infiniti made one of the night's most interesting debuts in custom Louis Vuitton. Her black organza bustier dress featured copper-toned gemstone embroidery, creating a striking contrast against the dark base. Hearts on Fire jewellery provided the finishing touch.
7. Colman Domingo in Valentino
Colman Domingo proved that menswear can be just as expressive on the Emmy red carpet. His Valentino look paired formal tailoring with strong glamour, while Boucheron jewellery added polish. The result was elegant, confident and unmistakably Domingo.
8. Ayo Edebiri in Chanel
Ayo Edebiri continued her run of distinctive red-carpet choices in Chanel. Her two-tone dress played with contrasting blue layers and featured a bold red bow at the back. Rather than relying on heavy embellishment, the look stood out through colour, construction and proportion.
9. Julia Garner in Loewe
Julia Garner opted for Loewe, bringing a more modern and sculptural sensibility to the carpet. The look reflected the Spanish house's ability to balance sharp construction with unusual details, making it a particularly fashion-conscious choice among the evening's gowns.
10. Carey Mulligan in The Row
Carey Mulligan went bold with a cobalt gown from The Row, the label founded by Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen. The saturated colour gave the otherwise refined silhouette plenty of presence, while the pared-back styling allowed the dress to speak for itself.
11. Oscar Isaac in Celine
Oscar Isaac brought a sharp menswear moment to the Emmys in Celine. He wore a white double-breasted jacket with a matching cummerbund and dark trousers, finished with an Audemars Piguet watch. The monochrome contrast made the look feel classic while still distinctly contemporary.
Emmys 2026 fashion
From Zendaya's crystal-covered Prada gown to Oscar Isaac's crisp Celine tailoring, the 2026 Emmy Awards offered plenty of variety without losing the glamour expected from television's biggest night. The strongest looks weren't necessarily the loudest. Instead, they balanced strong silhouettes, thoughtful styling and individual personality.
The 78th Primetime Emmy Awards took place at the Peacock Theatre in Downtown Los Angeles on September 14, with Mariska Hargitay hosting the ceremony.