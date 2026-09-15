Emmys 2026: Zendaya, Nicole Kidman, Colman Domingo And More Best Dressed Stars On The Red Carpet

The Emmy Awards have always doubled as a celebration of television and a major fashion moment, and this year's red carpet was no different. The best-dressed celebrities at the Emmys 2026 arrived in everything from intricate couture gowns and shimmering embellishments to sharply cut suits, with several stars taking a more fashion-forward approach to traditional awards-season dressing. There was plenty of colour, sheer detailing, and old-school glamour, but the strongest looks felt unmistakably personal.