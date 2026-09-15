Zendaya and Tom Holland Not Officially Married Yet, Stylist Law Roach Clarifies At 2026 Emmy Awards

Stylist Law Roach confirmed at the 2026 Emmy Awards that Zendaya and Tom Holland have not held an official wedding ceremony.
Roach admitted his March 1 Actor Awards comment claiming the couple had tied the knot was untrue.
The official ceremony is expected to take place following the upcoming Dune 3 press tour.
Law Roach has said Zendaya and Tom Holland still have not held an official wedding ceremony, even after months of public hints suggesting they may have. At the 2026 Emmy Awards on Monday (September 14), Roach, Zendaya's stylist, was asked whether a March 1 Actor Awards remark that the pair had already tied the knot had been “coordinated.”
Zendaya and Tom Holland not married yet?
On CNN & Variety Red Carpet Live: TV’s Biggest Night, Roach said, “Well, I actually lied, she wasn’t married. They actually haven’t had an official ceremony yet. It’s gonna happen after the Dune press tour.”
When reporters brought it up again and asked whether he was “messing” with them, Roach stuck to the same line. Holland had seemed to acknowledge in a June Esquire interview that the wedding was already done.
Roach said, “No, the wedding hasn’t happened.” He added, “Not yet.” Roach also admitted that he “could” be lying again.
Zendaya and Tom Holland marriage rumours
The confusion has lasted for months.
Holland has called Zendaya “my wife” in recent months, including in a July podcast appearance. Roach addressed that on the red carpet, saying, “I mean, she’s been his ‘wife’ for a really long time now, but it’s not official yet.”
Roach’s first March 1 comment kicked off fresh speculation. After that, Zendaya wore a wedding band at the 2026 Oscars and has kept it on red carpets through the summer.
When Esquire asked about AI-generated photos of the couple that had spread online in the spring, the Spider-Man actor told the magazine, as reported by AP, “No, because they were all there,” and then added, “That’s all you’ll get on that,” when pressed about the wedding day.
There has also been a report of a private celebration.
A source told PEOPLE the actors hosted a private reception in Surrey, U.K., on August 4. That report, along with Holland’s comments and Zendaya’s ring, fuelled the idea that some kind of ceremony may have taken place.
Roach, however, dismissed the online wedding images outright. “The AI images were totally fake, for sure. That dress was ugly. I would not have dressed her in that,” he added.
Asked whether he would style Zendaya for the actual wedding, if there is one, Roach replied, “Of course.”