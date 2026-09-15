Minotaur Trailer: Andrey Zvyagintsev's Cannes Grand Prix-Winning Noir Lands November Release At MUBI

A two-time Oscar nominee who already has the Golden Lion for The Return, Best Screenplay at Cannes for Leviathan, and the Jury Prize in 2017 for Loveless, Zvyagintsev races into award season. MUBI is launching a campaign. Longtime cinematographer Mikhail Krichman, who has shot every one of the director’s features, returns behind the camera, while Evgueni and Sacha Galperine provide the score. For the first time, Zvyagintsev made a movie outside of Russia, shifting Minotaur’s production to Latvia to stand in for a document of his homeland at the dawn of the Ukraine war.