Emmy Awards 2026 Full Winners List (Live Updates)

Mariska Hargitay hosted the 78th Emmy Awards.
The Pitt, Hacks, Widow’s Bay, Pluribus and Beef were among the most-nominated shows this year.
The Creative Arts Emmy Awards were held on September 5 and 6.
Emmy Awards 2026 winners list: The 78th Primetime Emmy Awards took place on Monday (September 14) at the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles. Law & Order: Special Victims Unit star Mariska Hargitay hosted this year's ceremony live on NBC and Peacock. Celebs from all walks of life attended the prestigious award night.
Rhea Seehorn won the trophy for lead actress (drama series) for Pluribus, while Noah Wyle took home the best actor prize (drama series) for The Pitt. Widow’s Bay, Welcome to Widow’s Bay! won Best Directing for a Comedy Series. Matthew Rhys made Emmy history with Best Actor win for Widow’s Bay.
The Late Show with Stephen Colbert won Outstanding Variety Series. Slow Horses clinched Outstanding Directing for a Drama Series at the Emmys.
Here's Emmys 2026 full winners list
Outstanding Comedy Series
Abbott Elementary
The Bear
Hacks
Margo’s Got Money Troubles
Nobody Wants This
Only Murders in the Building
Shrinking
Widow’s Bay
Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series
Yahya Abdul-Mateen II - Wonder Man
Steve Carell - Rooster
Matthew Rhys - Widow’s Bay - WINNER
Jason Segel - Shrinking
Martin Short - Only Murders in the Building
Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series
Quinta Brunson - Abbott Elementary
Ayo Edebiri - The Bear
Elle Fanning - Margo’s Got Money Troubles
Lisa Kudrow - The Comeback
Jean Smart - Hacks - WINNER
Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series
Colman Domingo - The Four Seasons
Paul W. Downs - Hacks
Harrison Ford - Shrinking
Nick Offerman - Margo’s Got Money Troubles
Stephen Root - Widow’s Bay - WINNER
Michael Urie - Shrinking
Tyler James Williams - Abbott Elementary
Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series
Dale Dickey - Widow’s Bay
Hannah Einbinder - Hacks
Janelle James - Abbott Elementary
Kate O’Flynn - Widow’s Bay - WINNER
Michelle Pfeiffer - Margo’s Got Money Troubles
Megan Stalter - Hacks
Jessica Williams - Shrinking
Outstanding Writing for a Comedy Series
Abbott Elementary, “Team Building” - Quinta Brunson
The Chair Company, “Life Goes by Too F**king Fast, It Really Does” - Tim Robinson, Zach Kanin
The Comeback, “Valerie Does It All” - Michael Patrick King, Lisa Kudrow
Hacks, “Hacks (Finale)” - Lucia Aniello, Paul W. Downs, Jen Statsky
Jury Duty Presents: Company Retreat, “Mergers and Acquisitions” - Anthony King
Widow’s Bay, “Welcome to Widow’s Bay!” - Katie Dippold - WINNER
Outstanding Directing for a Comedy Series
Abbott Elementary, “Ballgame” - Randall Einhorn
The Bear, “Bears” - Christopher Storer
The Chair Company, “Life Goes by Too F**king Fast, It Really Does.” - Andrew DeYoung
Hacks, “Hacks (Finale)” - Lucia Aniello
The Ms. Pat Show, “Give It Arrest” - Mary Lou Belli
Widow’s Bay, “Welcome to Widow’s Bay!” - Hiro Murai - WINNER
Outstanding Drama Series
The Diplomat
The Gilded Age
A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms
Paradise
The Pitt
Pluribus
Slow Horses
Your Friends & Neighbors
Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series
Sterling K. Brown - Paradise
Gary Oldman - Slow Horses
Mark Ruffalo - Task
Rufus Sewell - The Diplomat
Noah Wyle - The Pitt - WINNER
Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series
Carrie Coon - The Gilded Age
Chase Infiniti - The Testaments
Keri Russell - The Diplomat
Rhea Seehorn - Pluribus - WINNER
Zendaya - Euphoria
Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series
Patrick Ball - The Pitt
Billy Crudup - The Morning Show
Shawn Hatosy - The Pitt
Gerran Howell - The Pitt
Jack Lowden - Slow Horses
Tom Pelphrey - Task - WINNER
Carlos-Manuel Vesga - Pluribus
Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series
Taylor Dearden - The Pitt
Fiona Dourif - The Pitt
Allison Janney - The Diplomat - WINNER
Katherine LaNasa - The Pitt
Sepideh Moafi - The Pitt
Julianne Nicholson - Paradise
Karolina Wydra - Pluribus
Outstanding Writing for a Drama Series
The Diplomat, “Amagansett” - Peter Ackerman, Debora Cahn
The Pitt, “1:00 P.M.” - Kirsten Pierre-Geyfman, R. Scott Gemmill
The Pitt, “12:00 P.M.” - Valerie Chu
Pluribus, “We Is Us” - Vince Gilligan - WINNER
Slow Horses, “Scars” - Will Smith
Task, “A Still Small Voice” - Brad Ingelsby
Outstanding Directing for a Drama Series
The Gilded Age, “My Mind Is Made Up” - Salli Richardson Whitfield
Paradise, “Exodus” - Hanelle M. Culpepper
The Pitt, “12:00 P.M.” - Noah Wyle
Pluribus, “We Is Us” - Vince Gilligan
Slow Horses, “Scars” - Saul Metzstein - WINNER
Task, “Out Beyond Ideas of Wrongdoing and Rightdoing, There Is a River.” - Salli Richardson Whitfield
Outstanding Limited or Anthology Series
All Her Fault
The Beast in Me
Beef
DTF St. Louis
Love Story: John F. Kennedy Jr. and Carolyn Bessette
Outstanding Lead Actor in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie
Riz Ahmed - Bait
Jason Bateman - Black Rabbit
Charlie Hunnam - Monster: The Ed Gein Story
Oscar Isaac - Beef
Matthew Rhys - The Beast in Me - WINNER
Outstanding Lead Actress in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie
Claire Danes - The Beast in Me
Sally Field - Remarkably Bright Creatures - WINNER
Carey Mulligan - Beef
Sarah Pidgeon - Love Story: John F. Kennedy Jr. & Carolyn Bessette
Sarah Snook - All Her Fault
Outstanding Reality Competition Program
Dancing with the Stars
RuPaul’s Drag Race
Survivor
Top Chef
The Traitors - WINNER
Outstanding Variety Series
The Daily Show
Jimmy Kimmel Live!
Last Week Tonight with John Oliver
The Late Show with Stephen Colbert - WINNER
Saturday Night Live