IPL 2027: Sourav Ganguly Named Delhi Capitals Head Coach; Yuvraj Singh And Amit Mishra Join Him In Management Overhaul

Former India captain Sourav Ganguly is lined up to become the head coach of Delhi Capitals ahead of the IPL 2027 season
Former Sri Lanka pace spearhead Chaminda Vaas will take charge as bowling coach, marking his maiden coaching stint in the IPL
Legendary all-rounder Yuvraj Singh is set to join the franchise as batting coach, while veteran leg-spinner Amit Mishra joins the support staff
Delhi Capitals are set for a coaching overhaul before IPL 2027. Former India captain Sourav Ganguly is expected to take over as head coach and former Sri Lanka pace spearhead Chaminda Vaas is lined up as bowling coach. Legendary Indian all-rounder Yuvraj Singh is set to join as batting coach, while former India leg-spinner Amit Mishra will also become part of the support staff, the report added.
The move brings a major reset to Delhi’s backroom team ahead of the next ownership cycle. It also unites high-profile international pedigree with long IPL experience.
The changes follow an agreement between Delhi Capitals’ co-owners on alternating two-year operating cycles, rediff.com reported. The franchise has not yet officially announced the full coaching group for IPL 2027.
Vaas Coaching Background
Chaminda Vaas is Sri Lanka’s most successful fast bowler. He ended his international career with 355 Test wickets and 400 ODI wickets. The 52-year-old played for Deccan Chargers in the IPL’s first three seasons from 2008 to 2010.
The assignment marks his IPL coaching debut. Vaas previously trained the Sri Lanka men's side across several terms between 2012 and 2022, and mentored emerging pacers for Sri Lanka Cricket as a fast-bowling consultant.
He launched his coaching career as a consultant to the New Zealand men's squad before working with Ireland during the 2016 ICC Men's T20 World Cup. In franchise competitions, he directed NYS Lagos in the 2024 Zim Afro T10 League and served as head coach of Kandy Royals in the Lanka Premier League 2026.
Mishra’s IPL Legacy
Amit Mishra is also moving into new ground. The 42-year-old will take up an IPL coaching role for the first time after retiring from professional cricket last September. During his playing career, he turned out for Delhi Daredevils, Deccan Chargers, Sunrisers Hyderabad and Lucknow Super Giants, the report said.
Mishra remains one of the league’s leading wicket-takers. He claimed 174 wickets in 162 IPL matches and holds the record for the most hat-tricks in tournament history with three.
Ownership Cycle Agreement
Delhi Capitals are owned by GMR Sports India Pvt Ltd and JSW Sports. Under their agreement, each owner manages franchise operations in alternating two-year cycles.
GMR had established the coaching group for the 2025 and 2026 seasons. That setup included Venugopal Rao as director of cricket, Hemang Badani as head coach and Munaf Patel as bowling coach.
Work has already begun. Vaas and Mishra have reportedly started in their roles and are working with Delhi Capitals’ academy players in Delhi, the report said. The franchise is yet to officially announce its complete coaching staff for the 2027 IPL season.