IPL 2027: Sourav Ganguly Named Delhi Capitals Head Coach; Yuvraj Singh And Amit Mishra Join Him In Management Overhaul

Delhi Capitals are set for a coaching overhaul before IPL 2027. Former India captain Sourav Ganguly is expected to take over as head coach and former Sri Lanka pace spearhead Chaminda Vaas is lined up as bowling coach. Legendary Indian all-rounder Yuvraj Singh is set to join as batting coach, while former India leg-spinner Amit Mishra will also become part of the support staff, the report added.