When Sachin And Dravid Joined A Prank That Nearly Made Ganguly Resign From Captaincy

"Puri team baithi hui thi (the entire team was sitting) when we created this drama and decided that we will make an April Fool of Dada. Yuvi started it: 'Dada, what is this statement that you have given to the press?' He told him that you have called Yuvi party animal, Harbhajan ko kisi ki padi nahi hai, Ashish Nehra is also in his own world and Zaheer Khan also parties a lot," Harbhajan recalled in a podcast interview with PTI at its headquarters here last week.