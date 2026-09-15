Sally Field Says 'Our Voices Matter' In Emmys Win As She Shades The Warner Bros.-Paramount Merger

Sally Field won the Emmy for lead actress in a limited or anthology series or TV movie for Netflix’s Remarkably Bright Creatures at the 2026 Emmy Awards.
The win made Field the oldest actress to win in the category, surpassing the previous record set by Jessica Tandy.
The honour marked Field’s fourth Emmy win out of ten career nominations.
Actor Sally Field, 79, made Emmy history on Monday (September 14) night. She secured the lead actress trophy in a limited or anthology series or TV movie for portraying Tova Sullivan in the Netflix film Remarkably Bright Creatures. The victory makes her the oldest winner in the category, overtaking Jessica Tandy.
Field’s win also marked her 10th Emmy nomination and fourth victory. It added another prize to a career that has already spanned film and television, and gave her a new place in Emmy history.
Delivering her acceptance speech at the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles, Field championed unique storytelling and urged against industry voices being silenced or compromised.
The veteran actor was nominated alongside Carey Mulligan for Beef, Sarah Pidgeon for Love Story: John F. Kennedy Jr. & Carolyn Bessette, Sarah Snook for All Her Fault and Claire Danes for The Beast in Me.
Sally Field's Emmy win
Field previously won Emmys for Sybil in 1977, ER in 2001 and Brothers & Sisters in 2007.
The Emmy also sat alongside a strong awards record in film. Field has won two Oscars for best actress for Norma Rae in 1980 and Places in the Heart in 1985.
The triumph established a new milestone. Field became the oldest performer to claim the limited series and TV movie prize, surpassing previous record-holder Jessica Tandy.
Acceptance speech highlights
Field sounded stunned as she accepted the award. “Wow, wow. This is not supposed to happen,” she said. “I love this project from page one.”
She also thanked the creatives behind the project.
Her speech was aimed at the proposed Paramount and Warner Bros. Discovery merger: “I have been so grateful and so proud to be a part of this community, the arts, for 62 years or something. With art, we matter. Our voices matter. Our diversity, our unique storytelling matters,” she said. “We can’t let those voices be silenced or compromised or merged.”
Tribute to Dolly Parton
Field also paid heartfelt tribute to Dolly Parton, her Steel Magnolias co-star, at the 2026 Emmys.
“If there are truly angels on earth, then we just lost one: Dolly Parton. She was genuine and humble, supportive, and blisteringly funny, with a bodied sense of humour that would send any rude guy looking for a place to hide. I couldn't see then what a real giant Dolly was, not just as an artist but as a human,” she said.