India Beat Malaysia 3-1, Reach Fourth Straight Junior Asia Cup Final

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PTI
Curated by: Abhishek Kumar Upadhyay
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Defending champions India stormed into their fourth consecutive Men's Junior Asia Cup final after defeating Malaysia 3-1 in Moqi, China, on Friday. Captain Anmol Ekka struck a penalty-corner brace alongside Sukhvinder's goal to keep India on course for a record sixth overall continental crown ahead of facing Pakistan or South Korea.

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Indian and Malaysian Players During The Semi-Final Match
Indian and Malaysian Players During The Semi-Final Match | Photo: X/@hockeyindia

India beat Malaysia 3-1 in the AHF Men's Junior Asia Cup semi-final in Moqi, China, on Friday to reach their fourth straight final. Captain Anmol Ekka scored twice from penalty corners, while goalkeeper Vivek Lakra made a string of key saves as the defending champions stayed in control of the contest.

Anmol's brace took his tournament tally to 16 goals and kept him clear at the top of the scoring charts. India will now face the winner of the second semi-final between Pakistan and South Korea.

The defending champions are chasing a fourth consecutive Junior Asia Cup title and a sixth overall crown. Their win over Malaysia came through early control, strong goalkeeping under pressure and two late goals that settled the contest.

Also Read: India Women Demolish Pakistan 19-0 To Reach Junior Hockey Asia Cup 2026 Semi-Final

Early Pressure Builds

India started fast. Ajeet Yadav came close twice inside the opening two minutes after latching on to long balls played from deep defence.

They then won three early penalty corners, but Malaysian goalkeeper Amsyar Mohamad Adib made a couple of good saves to keep the score level. A turnover in the 12th minute nearly handed India the opener, but they could not convert.

Malaysia threatened in the final minute of the first quarter, though the shot from the top of the circle lacked power and direction. India won their fourth penalty corner in the 16th minute, and Anmol scored from the first battery with a hard, low flick to Amsyar's right for a 1-0 lead.

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Lakra Holds Firm

Malaysia hit back quickly. Lakra produced a brilliant save in the 17th minute before India blocked Malaysia's first penalty-corner chance through their first rusher.

Goalkeeper Vivek Lakra With Player Of The Match Award
Goalkeeper Vivek Lakra With Player Of The Match Award |Photo: X/@hockeyindia
Goalkeeper Vivek Lakra With Player Of The Match Award |Photo: X/@hockeyindia

Lakra stood tall again in the third quarter. He made a stunning double save in the 34th minute and then stopped another effort moments later as Malaysia raised the pressure.

In the 53rd minute, Malaysia won a penalty stroke, but Lakra dived sharply to his left and kept it out with his glove.

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Late Goals Seal Victory

India found breathing room in the fourth quarter. A Malaysian defensive touch denied them in the 51st minute, but India launched another circle entry straight after and Sukhvinder finished the move to make it 2-0.

They struck again soon after. India turned defence into attack and earned a penalty corner in the 54th minute. Malaysia used a video referral to challenge the decision but lost it, and Anmol powered his flick past the goalkeeper to stretch the lead to 3-0.

Malaysia got one back late. They earned their eighth penalty corner with 24 seconds left, and M Rahuul scored a consolation goal. India still closed out a 3-1 win and sealed their place in the final.

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