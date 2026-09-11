‘Doesn’t Matter’: Deepti Sharma Says India Are Ready For Any Final Opponent

Deepti Sharma is not worries about the India's fielding woes in the tournament
Deepti Sharma feels confident of her batting too and wants to contribuite as an allrounder to team's success
As per Deepti India will start strategising about the final after second semi-final b/w Sri Lanka and Pakistan
Seasoned India all-rounder Deepti Sharma is not worried about facing either Sri Lanka or Pakistan in the finals of Women's Asia Cup 2026, as she believes the team's only focus is how to get better with every match.
Deepti said the team would draft its plans after watching the second semifinal between the two teams later tonight.
"After this game, we'll sit together tomorrow and that will help us to do more (about) strategy towards the finals," she said.
Asked who she would want to see in the final, Deepti said: "Actually, it depends on their result."
"Our team doesn't take any team lightly. Doesn't matter, like maybe Sri Lanka, Pakistan, whoever comes in the final. We always think as a team how we can do better in each and every game. As a collective team performance, how can we do better."
Not Worried About The Fielding
Deepti, the highest wicket-taker in WT20Is, has brushed aside concerns surrounding the team's sub-par fielding in an otherwise fine Asia Cup campaign so far, saying dropped catches are a part of the game and the side remains focused on strong all-round showing as it gears up for the final.
India have won all their matches in the tournament so far but their long-standing weakness of poor fielding, particularly catching, persists.
In the very first over of the chase, Pratika Rawal dropped an overhead catch before putting down another one later. Smriti Mandhana misjudged a boundary catch, while Richa Ghosh and Nandani Sharma collided while going for one near square leg.
"As a team in fielding, we have been doing good (work in training). We are doing practice sessions taking, you know, a number of catches as well as fielding also," Deepti said after India's 40-run win over Bangladesh here on Thursday.
"I think that it will be a day here or a day there, it happens. But we are always up for the finals as a team in all three departments," she added.
'I Trust My Batting'
Deepti once again put up a stellar all-round display, scoring a six-ball 13 before returning with figures of 3/26 against Bangladesh.
"Whenever I get an opportunity in batting, I always trust that I can contribute in batting also. So I'm glad (about the) few balls I got to hit today.
"It always gives me confidence. Either bowling first or batting first doesn't matter to me, but I always contribute as an all-rounder for the team."