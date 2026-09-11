‘Doesn’t Matter’: Deepti Sharma Says India Are Ready For Any Final Opponent

P PTI Curated by: Abhishek Kumar Upadhyay Published at: 11 September 2026 1:33 pm

India's all-rounder said that the team is unfazed about the opponent they are going to face in the final of the Women's Asia Cup, as the team's only focus remains on improving their game. Deepti, the highest wicket-taker in the WT20Is, also said the team would only start planning about the strategy after the second semifinal between Sri Lanka and Pakistan.

P PTI Curated by: Abhishek Kumar Upadhyay Published at: 11 September 2026 1:33 pm

Indian cricketer Deepti Sharma. Photo: X | ICC