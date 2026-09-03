Indian Hockey Teams Set For Double Title Defence As Junior Asia Cup Begins In China

"Our first game is against South Korea on Saturday, so we are preparing for that. The team has acclimatized well. The weather is a bit cooler (in Moqi), but conditions are good and we are really looking forward to Match 1," said White in a press release issued by Hockey India. "In terms of our expectations, we prepared well in Bengaluru over a number of months, including a tour of the UK and some games against a combined team.