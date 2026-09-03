Kartik Yadav Wants To Follow Jadeja, Pandya's Footsteps To Become All-Format Cricketer

"As far as learning is concerned, learning will always be there. I went to that level for the first time, so I faced different conditions, different players and tough situations." The left-arm spinner from Prayagraj, who sees himself as an all-rounder, said he draws inspiration from Jadeja and Pandya to become an all-format player. "I have always seen myself as an all-rounder. From the beginning, I have looked up to Ravindra Jadeja and Hardik Pandya," he said.