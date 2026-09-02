Asian Games 2026: Sports Ministry Approves 246 Officials And Support Staff For India’s 768-Member Contingent

P PTI Published at: 2 September 2026 11:22 pm

India’s Asian Games contingent has grown to 768 members, including 503 athletes and 246 officials and support staff. The Sports Ministry increased the athlete quota from 492, with most additions coming in athletics, ahead of the Games beginning in Aichi-Nagoya, Japan, on September 19

P PTI Published at: 2 September 2026 11:22 pm

India’s Manu Bhaker in action during the Paris Olympics 2024. Photo: X/Manu Bhaker

Summary of this article India’s Asian Games contingent now has 768 members, including 503 athletes and 246 officials/support staff

503 athletes will compete at the 20th Asian Games in Aichi-Nagoya, Japan, beginning September 19

The Sports Ministry increased the athlete quota from 492 to 503, with most additions coming in athletics The Sports Ministry on Wednesday approved a contingent of 246 team officials and support staff for the 503 athletes who will compete in the 20th Asian Games beginning in Aichi-Nagoya, Japan on September 19. The Ministry had originally approved 492 athletes for the Games but as was expected, a few names have been added mainly in the athletics contingent. India's total contingent strength now stands at 768, including 19 contingent staff such as chef de mission Sahdev Yadav and chief medical officer Dr Dinshaw Pardiwala. The 79-strong athletics contingent, which would be without injured javelin superstar Neeraj Chopra, has got the largest support staff of 31 members, including 20 coaches led by national coach P Radhakrishnan. The two cricket teams have been sanctioned a support staff of 20 spearheaded by VVS Laxman. India would be participating in 36 disciplines during the Games that will conclude on October 4.