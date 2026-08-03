One, Two, Three: Which Podium Sweeps Stamped Glasgow Commonwealth Games 2026?

Glasgow 2026 concluded as an unforgettable showcase of elite sportsmanship, record-shattering moments, and relentless athletic depth
Nigeria dominated the powerlifting platform with breathtaking record-breaking lifts with the likes of Esther Nworgu and Folashade Oluwafemiayo
Australia dominated the pool with stunning clean sweeps, led by historic performances from sprint stars like Meg Harris and Kyle Chalmer
As the 23rd edition of the Commonwealth Games in Glasgow officially draws to a close, it is time to look back at an unforgettable fortnight of elite sportsmanship, breathtaking competition, and record-shattering moments.
Across various arenas and pools, certain countries asserted absolute supremacy, leaving spectators in awe of their depth and preparation. Among the most remarkable highlights of Glasgow 2026 were the rare and awe-inspiring podium sweeps, where single countries claimed every available medal in high-stakes finals.
Which Countries Sealed Podium Sweeps In Commonwealth Games 2026?
Nigeria:
Para Powerlifting Women's Lightweight
In the Para Powerlifting Women's Lightweight division, Nigeria demonstrated unrivaled strength and technical prowess, securing a clean sweep of the podium. Esther Nworgu delivered a stellar performance to capture the gold medal, leading a powerhouse contingent.
She was joined on the podium by compatriot Esther Oyema, who took the silver, and Loveline Obiji, who rounded out the sweep with the bronze, underlining Nigeria's supreme legacy in the strength disciplines.
Para Powerlifting Women's Heavyweight
Continuing that golden momentum into the heavier classes, the Para Powerlifting Women's Heavyweight category saw yet another total sweep by Nigeria. The legendary Folashade Oluwafemiayo led the charge with a world-class display of power to claim the gold medal.
Rita Ferdinand put up a phenomenal fight to secure the silver, while Bose Omolayo completed the podium sweep by capturing the bronze, showcasing a masterclass in athletic dominance.
Australia:
Men's 50m Butterfly
Australia’s aquatic supremacy reached a crescendo in the Men's 50 m Butterfly final at Glasgow 2026, where veteran powerhouse Kyle Chalmers achieved a stunning redemption to rocket down the pool and tie for the gold medal with compatriot Ben Armbruster, both clocking a blistering, record-breaking time of 22.73 seconds to break the previous Commonwealth Games record.
Fellow countryman Cameron McEvoy charged home just behind them to secure the bronze medal in 22.92 seconds, locking out the entire podium and capping off an unforgettable clean sweep for the dominant swimming nation.
Women's 50m Butterfly
Australia’s aquatic supremacy continued unabated in the Women's 100 m Freestyle event, where 24-year-old sprint star Meg Harris delivered a stunning masterclass at the Tollcross International Swimming Centre. Harris clocked an exceptional 52.90 seconds to claim the gold, leading at the halfway mark and keeping her composure under intense pressure to hold off a world-class field.
The thrilling race also saw defending champion Mollie O'Callaghan battle through to secure the silver, while veteran Shayna Jack fought hard to claim the bronze, completing a magnificent Australian podium sweep and showcasing the nation's relentless depth in freestyle sprinting.
Australian powerhouse athletes outpaced the finest multi-nation field to claim every single step of the podium, cementing an era of unmatched aquatic dominance at the Glasgow Games.