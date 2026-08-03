Celtic Vs Dundee FC LIVE Streaming, Scottish Premiership: Preview, When And Where To Watch?

Celtic begin their Scottish Premiership title defence against Dundee after winning a fifth consecutive league crown
Record signing Kasper Hogh could make his debut, while Celtic adjust to the departure of Daizen Maeda
History favours the Hoops, who lead the league head-to-head 121-36 and are unbeaten in seven opening-day meetings with Dundee
The five-time defending champions Celtic kick off their new Scottish Premiership campaign at Celtic Park against Dundee FC following their dramatic league title triumph last season. Read the Celtic vs Dundee football match preview.
Under Martin O'Neill, the Hoops will look to begin their title defence with maximum points in front of a packed home crowd. Celtic ended their pre-season campaign with a thrilling 2-2 draw against Italian giants AC Milan and have refreshed their squad ahead of the opening fixture.
The Glasgow club recently broke their transfer record to bring in Danish striker Kasper Hogh from Bodo/Glimt, while also securing Colombian forward Camilo Duran from Qarabag. Both players are in contention to make their competitive debuts tonight.
However, the squad will have to adapt to the high-profile departure of talismanic forward Daizen Maeda, who moved to Ipswich Town, who are back in the English Premier League since the 2024-25 campaign.
Dundee FC, meanwhile, arrive at Parkhead under Steven Pressley with a heavily restructured squad after finishing eighth last term. The visitors have completed six summer signings to bolster their options, including former Hearts player Alan Forrest and Crystal Palace loanee Owen Goodman.
In their last outing, the Dark Blues recorded an impressive 4-0 win over Clyde in the Scottish League Cup group stage.
Historically, Celtic have a formidable opening-day record at home, winning 23 of their last 24 matchday one fixtures at Paradise. In fact, Celtic have never lost in their seven previous opening-day meetings with Dundee, winning four.
And the last time Dundee won an opening match was against Ross County in the 2016-17 season.
The two teams met for the first time in a league fixture on September 19, 1925, which Dundee won 1-0. But their league rivalry has since been dominated by Celtic, leading the head-to-head record 121-36 in 207 matches with 50 draws.
Celtic vs Dundee FC, Scottish Premiership 2026-27: Live Streaming Details
When and where is the Celtic vs Dundee FC, Scottish Premiership 2026-27 match being played?
The Celtic vs Dundee FC, Scottish Premiership 2026-27 match will be played on Tuesday, Aug 4, 2026, at Celtic Park. The game will kick off at 12:00 AM IST.
Where to watch the Celtic vs Dundee FC, Scottish Premiership 2026-27 match live online?
The Celtic vs Dundee FC, Scottish Premiership 2026-27 match will be live-streamed on the Celtic TV and the Hearts TV platforms in India.
Where to watch the Celtic vs Dundee FC, Scottish Premiership 2026-27 match live on TV?
The Celtic vs Dundee FC, Scottish Premiership 2026-27 match will not be televised live on any TV channels in India.