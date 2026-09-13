Sydney Sweeney Faces Backlash Over Racy Sports Ad: ‘Women Are Fighting To Be Seen, Not Sexualised'

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Outlook Entertainment Desk
Curated by: Aishani Biswas
Published at:

The campaign has drawn strong reactions online, including from women who argued that sports marketing should focus on female athletes’ talent rather than their bodies.

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Sydney Sweeney
Sydney Sweeney slammed for racy Novig sports ad Photo: Instagram
Summary of this article

  • Sydney Sweeney’s Novig campaign features footballs, basketballs and other sports equipment.

  • Women online criticised the advertisement for sexualising sports and female bodies.

  • The actor faced similar backlash over her American Eagle campaign last year.

Sydney Sweeney is facing backlash over a new advertisement for sports trading app Novig, with several social media users criticising its use of nudity and sexualised imagery. The actor, who faced similar reactions to her American Eagle campaign last year, appears nude in the new ad while using sports equipment to cover herself.

Sydney Sweeney's Novig sports ad sparks criticism

The Euphoria actor is seen posing with footballs, basketballs, hockey pads and tennis racquets in the campaign. The advertisement quickly circulated online, prompting criticism from viewers who questioned the decision to combine sports imagery with a sexualised presentation.

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One Instagram user, identifying herself as a former athlete, said the campaign was disappointing because women in sports had spent years seeking recognition for their talent, strength and achievements rather than their bodies. Another user accused the campaign of undermining those efforts, while a third called the sexualisation of sports troubling.

On X, another user similarly argued that women in sports were trying to gain visibility for their abilities rather than be sexualised. The user also criticised Sweeney's decision to participate in the campaign.

Sydney Sweeney faced similar ad backlash

The Novig campaign follows controversy over Sweeney's American Eagle denim advertisement, released in July last year. That campaign also sparked extensive online discussion about how her appearance and the advertising concept were presented.

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The latest reaction has again raised questions about how sports-related campaigns portray female celebrities and athletes. Some users also expressed concern about the message such imagery could send to younger audiences.

Sydney Sweeney's recent projects

On the work front, Sweeney recently returned as Cassie in the third season of Euphoria, alongside Zendaya and Jacob Elordi. The HBO series received mixed reviews and is streaming on JioHotstar.

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She was also seen in the sports drama Christy and the thriller The Housemaid, adding to a busy run of film and television projects.

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