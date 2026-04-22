Sydney Sweeney Cameo Cut From The Devil Wears Prada 2: Test Screenings Decide Fate

Summary of this article
Sydney Sweeney cameo cut from The Devil Wears Prada 2 after test screenings feedback.
Multiple cameo scenes removed as audiences questioned character relevance and narrative flow.
Film retains star-studded appearances despite edits ahead of its global 2026 release.
Sydney Sweeney’s cameo cut from The Devil Wears Prada 2 has caught fans off guard, especially since she had already filmed her appearance for the much-awaited sequel.Reports suggest that the decision was taken during the final edit, following feedback from test audiences.
Sweeney was expected to appear as herself in a scene alongside Emily Blunt’s character, Emily Charlton, who is now leading Dior’s US operations in the film’s updated timeline. The sequence reportedly involved a styling session for a major gala, but it did not make it to the final version.
Why Sydney Sweeney cameo was cut from The Devil Wears Prada 2
According to reports, the removal was influenced by test screening reactions. It was suggested by viewers that certain scenes, including Sweeney’s cameo, did not align seamlessly with the film’s narrative flow.
Another cameo featuring actor Conrad Ricamora was also removed. His role as Andy’s roommate reportedly raised questions among audiences, particularly given the character’s progression in the sequel.
The Devil Wears Prada 2 narrative shifts after test screenings
The sequel revisits Andy Sachs nearly two decades after the original film, now positioning her as a senior executive. The storyline has been adjusted to reflect this evolution, with more focus placed on her professional and personal dynamics.
Instead of introducing a new roommate character, the film now leans into Andy’s existing relationships, including more screen time with the character played by Tracie Thoms. These changes were reportedly made to maintain narrative consistency.
Despite the cuts, the film still features several high-profile cameos, including appearances by Lady Gaga and Naomi Campbell, along with a Milan-shot segment featuring Donatella Versace.
The Devil Wears Prada 2 is set to release worldwide on May 1, 2026.