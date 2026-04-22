Sydney Sweeney Cameo Cut From The Devil Wears Prada 2: Test Screenings Decide Fate

Sydney Sweeney's cameo was cut from The Devil Wears Prada 2, which has surprised fans, especially after reports confirmed she had already filmed her scene. The decision, reportedly influenced by test screenings, has sparked curiosity about what didn’t make the final edit.

O
Outlook Entertainment Desk
Curated by: Aishani Biswas
Updated on:
Published at:
Sydney Sweeney cameo
Sydney Sweeney cameo cut from The Devil Wears Prada 2 Photo: IMDb
info_icon
Summary

Summary of this article

  • Sydney Sweeney cameo cut from The Devil Wears Prada 2 after test screenings feedback.

  • Multiple cameo scenes removed as audiences questioned character relevance and narrative flow.

  • Film retains star-studded appearances despite edits ahead of its global 2026 release.

Sydney Sweeney’s cameo cut from The Devil Wears Prada 2 has caught fans off guard, especially since she had already filmed her appearance for the much-awaited sequel.Reports suggest that the decision was taken during the final edit, following feedback from test audiences.

Sweeney was expected to appear as herself in a scene alongside Emily Blunt’s character, Emily Charlton, who is now leading Dior’s US operations in the film’s updated timeline. The sequence reportedly involved a styling session for a major gala, but it did not make it to the final version.

Why Sydney Sweeney cameo was cut from The Devil Wears Prada 2

According to reports, the removal was influenced by test screening reactions. It was suggested by viewers that certain scenes, including Sweeney’s cameo, did not align seamlessly with the film’s narrative flow.

Another cameo featuring actor Conrad Ricamora was also removed. His role as Andy’s roommate reportedly raised questions among audiences, particularly given the character’s progression in the sequel.

The Devil Wears Prada 2 Final Trailer: Cast, Plot and Update - YouTube
The Devil Wears Prada 2 Final Trailer: Miranda And Andy Face New-Age Crisis

BY Outlook Entertainment Desk

The Devil Wears Prada 2 narrative shifts after test screenings

The sequel revisits Andy Sachs nearly two decades after the original film, now positioning her as a senior executive. The storyline has been adjusted to reflect this evolution, with more focus placed on her professional and personal dynamics.

Related Content
The Devil Wears Prada 2 world premiere stuns with cast reunion - X
The Devil Wears Prada 2 World Premiere Brings Iconic Cast Back In Style
Fashion in Film - Illustration
Eight Fashion Films That Break The Mould
The Devil Wears Prada 2 Final Trailer: Cast, Plot and Update - YouTube
The Devil Wears Prada 2 Final Trailer: Miranda And Andy Face New-Age Crisis
The Devil Wears Prada 2 new teaser - YouTube
The Devil Wears Prada 2 New Trailer: Miranda Priestly Shows Up At Andy's House, Set For Fashion Face-Off With New Rival
Related Content

Instead of introducing a new roommate character, the film now leans into Andy’s existing relationships, including more screen time with the character played by Tracie Thoms. These changes were reportedly made to maintain narrative consistency.

The Devil Wears Prada 2 world premiere stuns with cast reunion - X
The Devil Wears Prada 2 World Premiere Brings Iconic Cast Back In Style

BY Outlook Entertainment Desk

Despite the cuts, the film still features several high-profile cameos, including appearances by Lady Gaga and Naomi Campbell, along with a Milan-shot segment featuring Donatella Versace.

The Devil Wears Prada 2 is set to release worldwide on May 1, 2026.

SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

MOST POPULAR

WATCH
MORE FROM THE AUTHOR
PHOTOS
×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. LSG Vs RR Match Facts, IPL 2026: All You Need To Know About Indian Premier League Match 32 Today

  2. West Indies Cricketer Lands Up In Hospital After Scary Incident As Match Abandoned Due To Disruptive Pitch

  3. LSG Vs RR, IPL 2026: Check Hourly Weather Forecast In Lucknow For Today's Match

  4. IPL 2026 Stats: Abhishek Sharma Dons Orange Cap; Anshul Kamboj Leads Purple Cap Race After SRH Vs DC, Match 31

  5. IPL Dispatch: Dhoni Question Persists For CSK In Southern Derby; Manjrekar Backs Shreyas Iyer

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Arthur Fils Vs Andrey Rublev, Barcelona Open: Frenchman Claims 4th Career ATP Title, Takes Celebratory Pool Plunge

  2. Novak Djokovic: Serbian's Injury Forces Another Pull Out, This Time From Madrid Open

  3. Routliffe Siblings: From Grand Slam Winner To Paralympic Medallist - How Kiwi-Canadian Sisters Spur Each Other On

  4. Monte Carlo Masters 2026 Final: Sinner Beats Alcaraz In Straight Sets, Reclaims No. 1 Ranking

  5. Carlos Alcaraz Vs Jannik Sinner Preview, Monte Carlo Masters 2026 Final: Check Head-To-Head And Streaming Details

Badminton

  1. Lakshya Sen Vs Shi Yu Qi Highlights, All England Open 2026: Indian Shuttler Floors World No. 1 In Three-Game Thriller

  2. All England Open 2026: PV Sindhu Returns To India Safely After Being Stranded In Dubai Due to US-Israel-Iran Conflict

  3. Thomas And Uber Cup 2026 Guide: Preview, Schedule, Seeds, Live Streaming – All You Need To Know

  4. Saina Nehwal Heaps Praise On PV Sindhu: ‘We Made Each Other Very Good Players’

  5. Lakshya Sen Pens Heartfelt Tribute To Retiring Viktor Axelsen, Calls Him One Of Badminton’s All-Time Greats

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Day In Pics: April 21, 2026

  2. One Year After Pahalgam: Grief Lingers, Kashmir Still Caught In The Crossfire

  3. Manufacturing A ‘Conversion’ Plot: What The Nashik TCS FIRs Actually Reveal

  4. Welfarism To Delimitation: Campaign Narrative Shifts In Tamil Nadu’s Final Stretch

  5. One Year After Pahalgam: No Lowering Of Guard Despite Improved Security Scenario

Entertainment News

  1. The Curious Case Of Jana Nayagan: Why Vijay’s Swansong Has Stirred Up A Political Storm

  2. The Ever-Persistent Spirit Of Indie Cinema : Mapping Production & Distribution Trends

  3. Retro Express | When Bollywood Knew How to Make An Entrance

  4. Susan Sarandon To Sally Rooney: The Price Artists Pay For Palestinian Solidarity

  5. Contraband Thrills Of The 2000s, Starring Emraan Hashmi

US News

  1. Can NYT And NPR Court Wins Against Trump Administration Help Freedom Of Press Globally?

  2. DOJ Releases More Epstein Files Containing Uncorroborated Assault Claim Against Trump

  3. US Military To Continue Large-Scale Combat Operations For Weeks Against Iran: Trump

  4. Ghislaine Maxwell: The Woman At The Centre Of The Epstein Files Saga

  5. The Epstein Files And Crypto’s Origins

World News

  1. UN Rapporteur Albanese: 'Maintenance Of India's Ties With Israel May Be A Violation Of International Law'

  2. US Limits Intel Sharing With South Korea Following Minister’s Remarks On North Korean Nuclear Site

  3. Talks Uncertain, Ceasefire Clock Ticking: Is War In West Asia Set To Resume?

  4. CNN Exposé: 20,000+ 'Sleep' Videos, Millions of Views — Online Networks Profiting from Abuse of Women?

  5. US Israel Attacks Iran: IRGC Threatens ‘Complete Destruction,' Israel Struck Iranian Military Complex Near Tehran

Latest Stories

  1. Inter 3-2 Como Highlights, Coppa Italia 2025-26 SF: Calhanoglu, Sucic Combine As Nerazzuri Secure Comeback Victory

  2. The Prison That Trusts You Back

  3. Trump Extends Iran Ceasefire Indefinitely, Delays Talks As US Maintains Blockade

  4. Replug: Anatomy Of An Attack | Aftermath of the Pahalgam Attack in Photos

  5. Citadel 2 Trailer And Release Date Announced: Priyanka Chopra, Richard Madden Return With A New Mission

  6. Victor Wembanyama Injury News: San Antonio Spurs Star Out Of NBA Play-Offs After Possible Concussion

  7. Harvey Weinstein’s Rape Retrial Opens For Third Time In New York

  8. Bhooth Bangla Box Office Collection Day 5: Akshay Kumar-Starrer Shows Growth, Crosses Rs 70 Crore