James McAvoy Backs Christopher Abbott As New Professor X In Marvel Reboot

His latest remarks came after New York Comic Con in October 2025, following Kevin Feige’s comments about the franchise’s future. McAvoy said he supported recasting the X-Men. “Look, I’m excited to see what happens next,” he said, per Entertainment Weekly. “I was a fan before I was an employee and I’ll be a fan again! You want it to be…I just can’t wait for it to be…Oh no, that was going to sound bad.”