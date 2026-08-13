The X-Files Reboot: Chris Carter Hints Gillian Anderson, David Duchovny May Return

The X-Files reboot could reunite Anderson and Duchovny as Mulder and Scully.
Chris Carter has suggested both original stars may appear in Coogler’s version.
The creator also revealed plans for another possible film or reboot.
The X-Files reboot could bring back Gillian Anderson and David Duchovny as FBI agents Dana Scully and Fox Mulder. Series creator Chris Carter has suggested that both original stars may appear in Ryan Coogler’s upcoming take on the long-running sci-fi franchise, although he stressed that nothing has been officially confirmed yet.
Gillian Anderson and David Duchovny may return
Speaking to Polygon ahead of the release of the director’s cut of The X-Files: I Want to Believe, series creator Chris Carter was asked whether Gillian Anderson and David Duchovny could return as Dana Scully and Fox Mulder in Ryan Coogler’s upcoming reboot.
Carter suggested that Anderson is likely to appear in the new version and said he expects Duchovny to return as well. “At least Gillian, I think, is going to appear in the Coogler version. And I'm assuming David will too, so you will see Mulder and Scully there,” Carter said.
However, Carter also stressed that he has not seen Coogler’s version yet. His comments therefore do not amount to an official confirmation from the filmmakers or the actors. Still, the possibility of Anderson and Duchovny returning would give the new series a direct link to the original The X-Files.
Chris Carter on the future of The X-Files
Carter also admitted that he does not yet know how Coogler’s reboot could affect the possibility of continuing the original X-Files story.
“I don't know. When I see it, I'll know, and so will the Fox executives. They'll have a sense if these things are going to be in competition or if they are going to be complementary,” he told Polygon.
Despite the new project, Carter said he still has ideas for the franchise. “I would love to do either another reboot, or another movie. My ideas going forward are big ideas. Whether they're a TV series or a movie, I don't know, but I have big plans,” he said.
This keeps Carter as the source for all three quotes, clearly identifies Polygon as the publication he spoke to and avoids making the return of Anderson or Duchovny sound officially confirmed.
Ryan Coogler’s X-Files plans
The original X-Files premiered in 1993 and ran for nine seasons before returning for two more in 2016 and 2018. Anderson and Duchovny became closely associated with Mulder and Scully, whose investigations explored paranormal cases, government conspiracies and unexplained phenomena.
The franchise also produced The X-Files: Fight the Future in 1998 and The X-Files: I Want to Believe in 2008.
Coogler is also preparing Black Panther III, which is scheduled for December 15, 2028.