Gillian Anderson Talks About Returning To Work 10 Days After Giving Birth

Actress Gillian Anderson has opened up about returning to work less than two weeks after giving birth.

The actress spoke about returning to work on 'The X-Files' just 10 days after welcoming her oldest child, daughter Piper, in 1994 on “Today” show, reports people.com.

Gillian is also a mother to two sons, Oscar, 15, and Felix, 17.

"If I didn’t feel so guilty that I got pregnant in the first season, I might have taken better care of myself and been more thoughtful about what I needed for my best interest at the time," the actress said.

"But I think I was so wrapped up in, ‘I almost got fired, I’ll mess this up, I’ll do whatever they say.' So yeah, 10 days after a C-section," she continued.

The actress added: "But we’re still talking about it, right? It’s interesting. Whatever it was, 30 years ago."

