Barbie 2 May Not Happen Over Huge Salary Demands And Limited Contracts

The New York Times reported recently that a follow-up to “Barbie” — the highest-grossing movie in Warner Bros. history — was in danger because of beleagured studio deals. A studio source to be the highest Warner Bros. told Variety that this touts to be the highest ever offered for a filmmaking team and its stars (“life-changing money,” one source said). Another contested, citing that the overall deal could be great but individual remuneration is questionable.