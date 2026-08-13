Barbie 2 May Not Happen Over Huge Salary Demands And Limited Contracts

Barbie 2 has run into massive conflicts.
There's strong chatter about the original film team's colossal salary expectations not going down well with the studio, Warner Bros.
The studio has just four months to ink the contract over the sequel.
Barbie became the highest-grossing movie of 2023 globally. But rumours of a sequel to Greta Gerwig's phenomenon, starring Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling, suggest big trouble.
Barbie became the highest-grossing movie of 2023 globally. But rumours of a sequel to Greta Gerwig's phenomenon, starring Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling, suggest big trouble.
The New York Times reported recently that a follow-up to “Barbie” — the highest-grossing movie in Warner Bros. history — was in danger because of beleagured studio deals. A studio source to be the highest Warner Bros. told Variety that this touts to be the highest ever offered for a filmmaking team and its stars (“life-changing money,” one source said). Another contested, citing that the overall deal could be great but individual remuneration is questionable.
Why Is Barbie 2 In Danger?
WB film chiefs De Luca and Abdy have roughly four months to put another Barbie movie into active development — or the rights to the iconic doll go back to toymaker Mattel. If new contracts aren't inked in thi window, WB is barred from using Gerwig’s Barbie as a jumping-off point and will face a full reboot. Gerwig and Baumbach have an idea for a sequel, but they naturally won't commit unless proper contracts are laid in place.
The financial demands from the team include pay bumps in upfront fees and generous increases in back-end participation (minus Baumbach, who would only be doled a fee hike). Gosling is reportedly asking $20 million to reprise his Oscar-nominated role as Ken.
Variety also reported that the team is not asking for first dollar gross, meaning they’d get paid from the box office pot before the studio recoups a dime. Robbie is said to have ultimately collected north of $50 million for the first movie and Gerwig to have made "tens of millions," and both are seeking more this time around.
Barbie scored eight Oscar nominations. Greta Gerwig and Margot Robbie were infamously snubbe for Best Director and Best Best Actress, respectively.