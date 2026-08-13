Kangana Ranaut Calls Out Bollywood's Alleged "Love Affair" With Pakistan

In a conversation with ANI, Ranaut slammed what she described as the film industry’s “consistent attitude”. She added, “So when a situation like this was unfolding at Jantar Mantar, they were all shedding crocodile tears. But now that children in Jharkhand are facing this kind of oppression, aren’t they Gen Z too? Is someone only considered Gen Z if they act against the country or abuse the Prime Minister? They themselves have been made to appear anti-youth. This hypocrisy in the film industry will not work. The crocodile tears that people from the film industry were shedding for Jantar Mantar, they should shed the same tears for the children in Jharkhand as well.”