Kangana Ranaut Calls Out Bollywood's Alleged "Love Affair" With Pakistan

Kangana Ranaut questioned Bollywood's alleged obsession with Pakistan.
Her comments come in the midst of a spat with Naseeruddin Shah.
She called out the actor's silence on the Jharkhand protests.
Ahead of the release of Sunny Deol’s Batwara 1947, Kangana Ranaut has attacked Bollywood’s alleged “love affair” with Pakistan. Her statement arrives after Main Vaapas Aaunga dropped on Netflix following a strong theatrical run. The Imtiaz Ali directorial starring Naseeruddin Shah chronicles a romance torn apart by the Partition.
In a conversation with ANI, Ranaut slammed what she described as the film industry’s “consistent attitude”. She added, “So when a situation like this was unfolding at Jantar Mantar, they were all shedding crocodile tears. But now that children in Jharkhand are facing this kind of oppression, aren’t they Gen Z too? Is someone only considered Gen Z if they act against the country or abuse the Prime Minister? They themselves have been made to appear anti-youth. This hypocrisy in the film industry will not work. The crocodile tears that people from the film industry were shedding for Jantar Mantar, they should shed the same tears for the children in Jharkhand as well.”
Kangana Ranaut Pans Bollywood's Obsession With Pakistan
She then justified her “lomdi” remark about Naseeruddin Shah, saying, “I said this about Naseeruddin Shah because he had made such a distasteful video in which he was making threats of this kind. And whenever you look at his films, interviews or statements, it is always about Pakistan."
She added, “Whether it is their films, their statements, or their interviews, when will this love affair with Pakistan end? They seem perpetually obsessed with Pakistan. I want to know: so many years have passed since Partition, yet why doesn’t this love story come to an end? When will Bollywood’s love story with Pakistan finally conclude? They are answerable for this.”
Earlier, Ranaut had taken to her Instagram Stories to hurl a jibe at Naseeruddin Shah. Writing in Hindi, she said, “The truth is we are all loyal to someone or the other, but I am proud that I am dedicated to fighting for the country that feeds me. Meanwhile, Naseeruddin Shah earns his livelihood in this country and fights for the neighbouring country.”