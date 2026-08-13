DC Box Office Collection Day 6: Lokesh Kanagaraj’s Film Holds Steady At ₹5 Crore

DC box office collection Day 6 reached ₹5 crore nett across India.
Lokesh Kanagaraj’s DC has now earned ₹58.62 crore worldwide.
The Tamil version remained the film’s strongest contributor on Wednesday.
DC's box office collection day 6 saw Arun Matheswaran’s action drama maintain a steady pace at the Indian box office. Starring Lokesh Kanagaraj and Wamiqa Gabbi, the film earned ₹5 crore nett on Wednesday, taking its India nett collection to ₹37.50 crore. Its worldwide gross has now reached ₹58.62 crore.
According to trade website Sacnilk, DC recorded ₹5 crore nett on Day 6 compared with ₹5.55 crore on Day 5. This represents a drop of around 9.9 per cent, allowing the film to remain above the ₹5-crore mark despite the weekday slowdown.
DC Day 6 Collection: Tamil, Telugu And Hindi
The Tamil version remained the biggest contributor with ₹3.40 crore nett and 32.65 per cent overall occupancy. Night shows recorded the strongest response at 44.69 per cent.
The Telugu version earned ₹1.40 crore nett with 21.81 per cent overall occupancy. Night shows again led the day with 29.30 per cent occupancy.
The Hindi version added ₹20 lakh nett. Its overall occupancy stood at 9.38 per cent, with the strongest figures coming during evening shows.
DC Worldwide Box Office Collection
The film added an estimated ₹1 crore gross from overseas markets on Day 6. Its overseas total now stands at ₹15.50 crore, while the India gross collection has reached ₹43.12 crore. Together, the film has earned ₹58.62 crore worldwide.
The latest figure follows ₹6 crore on Day 4 and ₹5.55 crore on Day 5. With the film approaching the ₹60-crore worldwide milestone, its performance over the coming weekend will be important.
About DC
Directed by Arun Matheswaran, DC follows Devadas, played by Lokesh Kanagaraj, as he seeks redemption and justice after taking revenge against those who harmed an innocent family. The film is a darker interpretation of Sarat Chandra Chattopadhyay’s Devdas.
Wamiqa Gabbi, Sanjana Krishnamoorthy, Krish Dayal, Avinash Raghudevan and Thalaivasal Vijay also star. Anirudh Ravichander’s music, particularly Raaga of Revenge, has also drawn attention.