Padayaatra Trailer: Mammootty Plays Doctor Accused Of Sedition, Reunites With Adoor Gopalakrishnan After 32 Years

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Outlook Entertainment Desk
Curated by: Aishani Biswas
Updated on:
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Directed by Adoor Gopalakrishnan, the film marks their reunion after more than three decades and promises a socially charged drama.

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Padayaatra
Padayaatra Trailer Photo: YouTube
Summary of this article

  • Padayaatra trailer features Mammootty as a doctor facing a tense investigation.

  • Adoor Gopalakrishnan and Mammootty reunite after more than three decades.

  • Padayaatra marks Adoor’s return to filmmaking after 10 years.

Mammootty’s Padayaatra trailer offers a glimpse into a socially charged drama that reunites the actor with veteran filmmaker Adoor Gopalakrishnan after more than three decades. Released days after Mammootty’s 75th birthday, the one-minute-14-second trailer introduces him as a doctor whose life takes an unexpected turn following a suspected Maoist attack.

What happens in the Padayaatra trailer?

The trailer opens with Mammootty's character beginning his day before heading to work. His doctor is shown advising patients to accept change, while a recurring idea about staying true to oneself runs through the footage. He is also seen treating people in a rural setting, even as locals speculate about his wealth.

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The situation changes when a suspected Maoist attack brings the police into the picture. Mammootty's character comes under scrutiny as investigators begin questioning those connected to the incident. The trailer ends on a more serious note, with the doctor appearing to face allegations that could potentially escalate to sedition.

Mammootty and Adoor Gopalakrishnan reunite

Padayaatra marks the fourth collaboration between Mammootty and Adoor Gopalakrishnan, following Anantaram, Mathilukal and Vidheyan. Their earlier films earned major recognition, with Mammootty winning National Awards for his performances in Mathilukal and Vidheyan.

Gopalakrishnan is also returning to feature filmmaking after a decade. His previous directorial was Pinneyum, released in 2016. Adoor wrote Padayaatra with K V Mohan Kumar, and it stars Indrans and Grace Antony alongside Mammootty.

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Mammootty has previously said that the film was inspired by a doctor he met in Wayanad who travelled with his wife and medicines to treat people in forest areas.

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Produced by Mammootty Kampany, Padayaatra is currently gearing up for its theatrical release in 2026.

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