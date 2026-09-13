RIIZE Announces October Comeback And Plans For 2027 Full-Length Album 'EMOTIION'

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Outlook Entertainment Desk
Curated by: Aishani Biswas
Published at:

The K-pop group made the announcement during its third-anniversary fan meeting, giving BRIIZE two major releases to look forward to.

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RIIZE Announces October Single Photo: X
Summary of this article

  • RIIZE's comeback begins with a new digital single arriving in October.

  • RIIZE's EMOTION will become the group's second full-length album.

  • The K-pop group has announced two major releases across 2026 and 2027.

RIIZE has announced an ambitious comeback schedule that will see the K-pop group return with new music twice over the coming months. The announcement was made during the first night of the group’s third-anniversary fan meeting, ‘Ch. RIIZE: ON AIR’, at Incheon's INSPIRE Arena on September 12.

RIIZE comeback plans revealed at anniversary fan meeting

The group surprised fans at the end of the event by revealing plans for both a new digital single and a second full-length album. The October release will mark RIIZE’s next major Korean music activity following the release of their second mini album in June.

RIIZE's official discography lists it as a six-track mini album featuring songs including ‘Do Your Dance’, ‘SOAR' and 'D-D-Done’. The group's previous full-length release, ODYSSEY, arrived in 2025.

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RIIZE new album EMOTIION set for 2027

The group's next major project will be titled EMOTIION. It has been announced as RIIZE's second full-length album and is planned for release in spring 2027, giving fans more to look forward to after the upcoming digital single.

The announcement also extends RIIZE's activity well into next year, following a busy 2026 that has already included II and the Japanese single Sunburst. The latter was released in August and has since received a Platinum certification from the Recording Industry Association of Japan.

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RIIZE digital single release date

The first of the two announced releases will arrive on October 26, 2026, when RIIZE will release a new digital single. Further details about the song, including its title and concept, are expected to be announced separately.

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With another full-length album already planned for spring 2027, RIIZE now has a packed release schedule ahead as the group continues to expand its music catalogue.

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