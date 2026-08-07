MONSTA X Announce ‘The Phase’ Comeback After A Year, But There’s More To Know

MONSTA X will release The Phase, their first domestic album in one year.
The teaser continues THE X : NEXUS storyline with a glowing portal.
MONSTA X’s North American tour features 10 dates across United States, Canada.
MONSTA X are opening a new chapter with The Phase, their first domestic album in approximately a year. Starship Entertainment unveiled a coming-soon video on August 6, giving fans their first glimpse of the concept while confirming that the group’s next era will build on the visual world introduced during their ongoing THE X : NEXUS tour.
MONSTA X tease the phase comeback
The teaser opens with waves of light sweeping across the screen as the members appear as particles before gradually taking shape. Their dynamic movements and trails of light are used to suggest energy, transformation, and a new dimension.
The imagery also connects directly to a VCR shown during THE X: NEXUS performances. In that sequence, the members crossed through a giant glowing portal into another dimension. The new video appears to continue that storyline, leaving fans curious about how the narrative will unfold through the album.
The Phase is expected to showcase MONSTA X’s established mix of powerful performances and distinct musical identities. The group have spent the year expanding their individual and unit work, with Kihyun releasing his EP BORDERLINE on July 7 and SHOWNU X HYUNGWON releasing LOVE ME in May. Starship’s official discography confirms both releases.
Release date and THE X: NEXUS tour
The Phase will be released on September 4, marking MONSTA X’s first Korean album release in roughly 12 months. The comeback will arrive as the group continues its global activities with THE X: NEXUS.
The North American leg of the tour begins in Fairfax, Virginia on October 3 and includes 10 dates across the United States and Canada, concluding in Seattle on October 24.
With the album arriving just weeks before the North American shows, attention is now on how The Phase will fit into MONSTA X’s next live chapter and what the group’s new concept will reveal.