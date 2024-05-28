K Drama

BTS' RM Strikes A Pose With MONSTA X's Joohoney In Military Uniforms, Showcases Their Friendship In New Photos

RM commenced his service on December 11, 2023, while the Joohoney embarked on his military journey on July 24, 2023.

BTS' RM and MONSTA X's Joohoney Photo: Instagram
During their respective military duties, the enduring friendship between two prominent figures in the K-Pop industry, BTS’ RM and MONSTA X’s Joohoney, radiates in a heart-warming reunion as captured on social media. Both artists, celebrated for their rap prowess, are presently fulfilling their mandatory military enlistment.

Fans of both the artists eagerly await any updates from their favourite idols serving their country. On May 27, the BTS leader shared a new update on his Instagram Story and posted an adorable photo strip with four photos, striking different poses with Joohoney.

RM captioned the story ‘Victory 15th Division.’ It's worth noting that both renowned rappers in the Korean music industry are currently serving in the 15th Infantry Division of the South Korean military.

Soon after the ‘Come back to me’ rapper posted the story, Joohoney reciprocated the gesture, and reshared the same photos on his own Instagram Story, with the fun caption, “No brain, No pain brotha (with a salute emotion).” 

RM's Story, Joohoney's Story Photo: Instagram
It’s a sight for sore eyes to witness the camaraderie between the two fellow rappers and icons as they reunite and share moments of having fun together, while also serving their mandatory military enlistment with dedication. As the two third generation K-Pop idols were all smiles in the shared photos, their bond not only reflected their friendship but has also caused frenzy among fans, who were happy to see them.

For those unversed, the BTS member commenced his service on December 11, 2023, while the MONSTA X star embarked on his military journey in the 15th Infantry Division on July 24, 2023.

Coming to their professional activities, Joohoney made his solo debut with the EP ‘Lights’ on May 22, 2023. As far as RM is concerned, he recently released his second solo album, ‘Right Place, Wrong Person’ on May 24, 2024.

