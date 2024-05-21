Korea Creative Content Agency Begins Investigation Into BTS' Chart-Rigging Allegations, To Question HYBE: Report

The Korea Creative Content Agency (KOCCA), operating under the Ministry of Culture, Sports, and Tourism, has launched an inquiry into the purported manipulation of music charts involving BTS. The Agency’s Fair Coexistence Centre for Music, which is responsible for addressing reports of chart manipulation, has confirmed on May 21 that they are actively investigating the complaints concerning the global sensations.
The septet – RM, Jin, SUGA, j-hope, Jimin, V and Jung Kook – continues to face accusations of involvement in chart manipulation practices dating back to 2017. Their parent company, HYBE, has consistently refuted these allegations whenever they have come to light. Initially reported to the Ministry of Culture, the complaints were subsequently transferred to the KOCCA.
The team investigating will soon get in touch with HYBE executives about the accusations. Recent reports state that the investigation has already begun, and a new inquiry has reportedly started into claims that HYBE manipulated music charts back in 2017.
Furthermore, the report adds that KOCCA might seek assistance from courts or investigators, if need be. Also, the Agency is contemplating asking various music streaming services for more information. Once the committee completes its review, the findings will then be sent ahead to the Ministry of Culture, Sports, and Tourism.
Earlier, someone with inside knowledge of the case mentioned, “The term ‘music chart manipulation’ itself is misleading. Whether it’s physical albums or digital music, this is clearly music chart manipulation. Whether KOCCA and its subordinate agencies will conduct a proper investigation into music chart manipulation remains questionable, given their close ties with music streaming platforms.”
Moreover, HYBE has strongly denied accusations of manipulating music charts involving BTS. Their agency, BIGHIT Music had stated, “Allegations of chart manipulation, marketing manipulation, concept plagiarism, connections to a cult, and other such claims that tarnish BTS’ reputation are false. We have repeatedly clarified that there is no such activity.”
Many fans think these chart-manipulation allegations are completely untrue and are trying to degrade the record-breaking success of the band.