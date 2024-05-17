As reported by Korea Joongang Daily, Bang Si-hyuk talked about Min Hee-jin in court. He called her a ‘malicious individual’. He said, “I understand that some view Min Hee-jin’s actions as highlighting the problems of a multilabel system. However, no matter how sophisticated the system is or how thorough the contracts are, nothing can completely deter human malice. The actions of one malicious individual should not be allowed to damage the system that may have been built over a long time. I believe that this is the strength of our social system, which prevents personal malice and wrongdoing from destroying social institutions and order.”