HYBE Chairman Bang Si-hyuk Speaks About ADOR's Min Hee-jin, Calls Her 'One Malicious Individual'

In his first public statement, HYBE Chairman Bang Si-hyuk spoke about ADOR's Min Hee-jin. He spoke as a part of a petition.

Bang Si-hyuk, Min Hee-jin Photo: X
Ever since the HYBE and ADOR dispute started making headlines, the Korean music industry has been witnessing the unfolding of an ugly fight. Amidst this HYBE chairman, Bang Si-hyuk has finally spoken about ADOR’s Min Hee-jin. He spoke about her during a court hearing on Friday. This marks the first time he has spoken about her in public.

As reported by Korea Joongang Daily, Bang Si-hyuk talked about Min Hee-jin in court. He called her a ‘malicious individual’. He said, “I understand that some view Min Hee-jin’s actions as highlighting the problems of a multilabel system. However, no matter how sophisticated the system is or how thorough the contracts are, nothing can completely deter human malice. The actions of one malicious individual should not be allowed to damage the system that may have been built over a long time. I believe that this is the strength of our social system, which prevents personal malice and wrongdoing from destroying social institutions and order.”

Si-hyuk also acknowledged how the dispute has hurt the fans. He continued, “I deeply regret that this incident has caused concern to the public, especially when we, as an entertainment company, should be delivering joy. I sincerely hope that this genuine sentiment reaches you and that the court will make a wise decision to dismiss the injunction.”

The remark was part of a petition that will be submitted to the court. In the petition, Bang Si-hyuk requested the court to side with HYBE on a restriction that Min Hee-jin had previously filed. This injunction sought to prevent HYBE from exercising its voting rights at ADOR’s shareholders’ meeting scheduled for May 31. HYBE holds an 80 percent stake in ADOR. The Seoul Central District Court did not decide on Friday. The court has asked both HYBE and ADOR to submit additional evidence by May 24, following which it will issue a ruling before May 31.

