HYBE To Be Investigated By Korea Creative Content Agency For BTS’ Alleged Chart-Rigging Allegations In 2017: Report

The South Korean Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism has reportedly ordered an investigation into chart-rigging allegations against BTS and HYBE that came forward in 2017.

HYBE has recently been in the news since its dispute with its subsidiary label, ADOR. While that matter is being looked into, the conglomerate (then BigHit Entertainment) has now found itself in another soup. A recent development has revealed that the South Korean Ministry of Culture, Sports, and Tourism has now launched an investigation into the chart-rigging allegations that came forward in 2017 in connection to BTS.

As reported by a South Korean news portal on May 4, the Ministry aims to uncover any potential irregularities in the chart rankings of BTS’ music, allegedly orchestrated by their agency. The boy group’s agency has denied these accusations and has pledged to take a firm stance against any attempts to tarnish BTS’ reputation. The report mentions that the Ministry has received a petition urging an inquiry into the alleged coercion of HYBE into participating in chart manipulation practices in 2017.

The investigation into these claims will be overseen by the Korea Creative Content Agency (KOCCA), which is responsible for overseeing all forms of popular culture in the country. This move will ensure transparency and fairness within the entertainment industry. KOCCA will launch a comprehensive investigation into the allegations and seek clarification from HYBE.

Additionally, another petition has been submitted to the Culture Ministry, which has asked for the potential revocation of the Order of Cultural Merit bestowed upon BTS if the allegations are proven to be true.

Back in 2017, HYBE was blackmailed by Mr. Lee and three others, stemming from claims of unfair marketing strategies employed during the promotion of BTS’ album in 2015. Despite Mr. Lee’s subsequent legal sentencing and fines imposed on the other individuals involved, questions continued to persist. In response to the allegations, HYBE issued a statement reaffirming its commitment to defending BTS’ reputation and artists against defamation.

As the controversy surrounding HYBE unfolds, frustrated fans have been asking for accountability. Ultimately, how the agency handles this crisis will not only impact its standing within the entertainment landscape but also determine the trust of BTS’ fans.

