HYBE Addresses Same Day Album Release Date Of BTS' RM And NewJeans, Claims It Was A 'Scheduling Conflict'

Korean entertainment conglomerate HYBE has recently become the focal point of speculation surrounding the simultaneous album release dates of two of its prominent artists.
The conflict revolves around RM of BTS (under BIGHIT MUSIC), and NewJeans (under ADOR), both of whom have scheduled music releases on May 24. This timing has prompted rumours suggesting that HYBE may be strategically positioning the BTS leader’s album against the girl group amid the ongoing tensions involving ADOR’s CEO, Min Hee-jin.
On April 28, a Korean media outlet reported that HYBE had released an official statement refuting these allegations. According to the company’s statement, “Album release dates are autonomously, decided by each label and adjustments are made if they overlap. This time, due to an unavoidable, scheduling conflict, the date was finalized after sharing with CEO Min Hee-jin, and it proceeded with her approval that there were no issues.”
For those unfamiliar with the context, on March 26, ADOR announced that NewJeans would be staging their comeback with double singles slated for release on May 24. Following closely, on April 26, BIGHIT MUSIC disclosed plans for BTS’ RM to drop his second solo album on the very same day.
With HYBE and ADOR embroiled in the midst of an intense power battle, netizens started speculating that this was a strategic move by the label to overshadow NewJeans’ comeback. With both artists having a huge fan-following, their fans were not happy with their release dates clashing.
One wrote, “Typical HYBE behavior. Whenever they're in a pinch, they pull out the BTS card to save themselves.” While another wrote, “Announcing it right now? Makes it really hard for anyone to believe it was a coincidence…what double standards.”
However, the statement made by HYBE aims at dismissing these rumours, clarifying that this overlap in release dates was communicated and approved by Min Hee-jin, and was was agreed upon transparently.