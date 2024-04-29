Art & Entertainment

HYBE Addresses Same Day Album Release Date Of BTS' RM And NewJeans, Claims It Was A 'Scheduling Conflict'

NewJeans will be dropping double singles on May 24, the same day as BTS' RM will be releasing his second solo album.

Advertisement

X
BTS' RM, NewJeans Photo: X
info_icon

Korean entertainment conglomerate HYBE has recently become the focal point of speculation surrounding the simultaneous album release dates of two of its prominent artists.

The conflict revolves around RM of BTS (under BIGHIT MUSIC), and NewJeans (under ADOR), both of whom have scheduled music releases on May 24. This timing has prompted rumours suggesting that HYBE may be strategically positioning the BTS leader’s album against the girl group amid the ongoing tensions involving ADOR’s CEO, Min Hee-jin.

On April 28, a Korean media outlet reported that HYBE had released an official statement refuting these allegations. According to the company’s statement, “Album release dates are autonomously, decided by each label and adjustments are made if they overlap. This time, due to an unavoidable, scheduling conflict, the date was finalized after sharing with CEO Min Hee-jin, and it proceeded with her approval that there were no issues.”

Advertisement

For those unfamiliar with the context, on March 26, ADOR announced that NewJeans would be staging their comeback with double singles slated for release on May 24. Following closely, on April 26, BIGHIT MUSIC disclosed plans for BTS’ RM to drop his second solo album on the very same day.

With HYBE and ADOR embroiled in the midst of an intense power battle, netizens started speculating that this was a strategic move by the label to overshadow NewJeans’ comeback. With both artists having a huge fan-following, their fans were not happy with their release dates clashing.

One wrote, “Typical HYBE behavior. Whenever they're in a pinch, they pull out the BTS card to save themselves.” While another wrote, “Announcing it right now? Makes it really hard for anyone to believe it was a coincidence…what double standards.”

Advertisement

However, the statement made by HYBE aims at dismissing these rumours, clarifying that this overlap in release dates was communicated and approved by Min Hee-jin, and was was agreed upon transparently.

HYBE, Min Hee-jin - ADOR, X
HYBE Corporation Initiates Audit Of ADOR's Management, Reportedly Demands CEO Min Hee-jin's Resignation

BY Outlook Entertainment Desk

Tags

Advertisement

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Latest Stories
  1. CSK Vs SRH, GT Vs RCB, IPL 2024: Who Won Sunday's IPL Matches? Check Highlights And Updated Points Table
  2. Columbia University Student Speaks on Pro Palestine Protests
  3. Rafael Nadal Vs Pedro Cachin, Madrid Open Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch
  4. Taylor Swift 9-Year Old Fan Scarlett Oliver, Whose Viral Hug Touched Millions, Dies After Cancer Battle
  5. Sports LIVE Updates: NZ Name Squad For T20 World Cup; India Enter Thomas Cup Quarter-Finals
  6. KKR Vs DC, IPL 2024 Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch In India, Pakistan, Bangladesh
  7. KKR Vs DC, IPL Key Stats: Head-To-Head Record, Highest Run-Scorers, Wicket-Takers, Best Bowling Figures
  8. Lok Sabha Elections LIVE: Congress Will Conduct Caste, Economic Survey, Says Rahul; JD(S) MP Under Fire Over 'Sex Scandal'