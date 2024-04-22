HYBE Corporation Initiates Audit Of ADOR's Management, Reportedly Demands CEO Min Hee-jin's Resignation

As per latest developments, there seems to have been a power battle between the two companies. Industry sources revealed on April 22 that HYBE has begun investigating ADOR due to suspicions that the latter is trying to break away from its deal and becoming independent. It’s reported that HYBE received a tip-off which suggested that ADOR’s CEO and VP were planning to take over management rights. Allegedly, HYBE’s audit team discovered that these individuals were sharing confidential information to attract investors, with the idea of convincing HYBE to sell its shares in ADOR.