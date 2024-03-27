HYBE, the label behind popular K-pop names such as BTS, NewJeans, SEVENTEEN, and TXT, to name a few, has signed a long-term partnership deal with Universal Music Group (UMG). The label has signed a 10-year deal with the music group in order to promote HYBE’s artists through UMG’s network. The news made headlines recently and fans cannot keep calm about this partnership because this will help K-pop reach a wider audience throughout the globe.
As a part of this partnership, UMG will also collaborate with HYBE on Weverse and build a synchronized relationship between UMG artists and their fandom. Reacting to this partnership, Bang Si-hyuk, chairman of HYBE, said, “A partnership of this magnitude only comes together when both sides are equally committed to continued growth. UMG is an iconic music company and together with HYBE, the potential is endless. We are certain that this will expand our global footprint, while benefiting our fans, artists, and labels.”
Chairman and CEO of Universal Music Group, Sir Lucian Grainge, said, “Chairman Bang, Scooter Braun, and Jiwon Park have brought an innovative and progressive vision to the industry that underscores music’s global power. With the opportunities in engaging the superfan via their groundbreaking Weverse model, we’re thrilled to grow and expand our platform business collaboration as we evolve together leading the music industry’s evolution.”
This partnership will also enable UMG to promote and market the artists under HYBE in North America. Back in 2017, HYBE and UMG had collaborated for BTS on a distribution agreement in Japan. By 2021, they expanded collaboration globally, utilizing Weverse for artist interaction.
In recent times, Geffen Records and HYBE established ‘The Debut: Dream Academy’ in the United States. Six trainees were chosen via global auditions to form Katseye. Their debut is slated sometime later this year.