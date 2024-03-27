As a part of this partnership, UMG will also collaborate with HYBE on Weverse and build a synchronized relationship between UMG artists and their fandom. Reacting to this partnership, Bang Si-hyuk, chairman of HYBE, said, “A partnership of this magnitude only comes together when both sides are equally committed to continued growth. UMG is an iconic music company and together with HYBE, the potential is endless. We are certain that this will expand our global footprint, while benefiting our fans, artists, and labels.”