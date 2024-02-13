HYBE Labels' Newest Girl Group I'LL-IT Confirmed To Make Official Debut In March

I’LL-IT was formed through the girl group reality competition series ‘R U NEXT?' last year, and consists of five members: Yuna, Minju, Moka, Wonhee, and Iroha. Originally a six-membered group, Youngseo opted to depart from the group last month. At that time, the agency had stated, “After much time spent discussing her future promotion plans, BELIFT LAB and I'LL-IT member Youngseo have come to an agreement to end her exclusive contract. As the decision was made through mutual agreement with consideration for the wishes of the artist, please refrain from any speculations or misunderstandings regarding the development. BELIFT will cheer on Youngseo’s future with sincerity.”