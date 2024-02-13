HYBE Labels' Newest Girl Group I'LL-IT Confirmed To Make Official Debut In March

HYBE Corporation is the parenting company of renowned K-Pop artists like BTS, LE SSERAFIM, NewJeans, SEVENTEEN, ENHYPEN, TOMORROW x TOGETHER, and many others. The company has grown to become huge and has multiple subsidiaries, under which all the above artists fall.
One subsidiary is BELIFT LAB, which manages ENHYPEN. Now, a girl band - I’LL-IT - would be the second idol group managed by the company. As of February 13 KST, reports indicate that BELIFT LAB has formally announced the debut date for their upcoming girl group, slated for March. However, the specific timing and details regarding their debut album format are yet to be determined.
The agency confirmed the same, and passed a statement, “It is true that I’LL-IT will debut in March. We will release more details on their debut later.” This has garnered excitement among K-Pop enthusiasts.
I’LL-IT was formed through the girl group reality competition series ‘R U NEXT?' last year, and consists of five members: Yuna, Minju, Moka, Wonhee, and Iroha. Originally a six-membered group, Youngseo opted to depart from the group last month. At that time, the agency had stated, “After much time spent discussing her future promotion plans, BELIFT LAB and I'LL-IT member Youngseo have come to an agreement to end her exclusive contract. As the decision was made through mutual agreement with consideration for the wishes of the artist, please refrain from any speculations or misunderstandings regarding the development. BELIFT will cheer on Youngseo’s future with sincerity.”
The girl group’s debut marks HYBE’s third introduction of a new girl group. Following the prosperous debuts of LE SSERAFIM and NewJeans in 2022, there is considerable anticipation for what I’LL-IT will bring to the table, keeping in mind the global success of the other two bands.
While fans eagerly anticipate the official debut date, I’LL-IT has already solidified its online presence through official accounts on multiple social media platforms. With each of the members having diverse backgrounds and unique talents, I’LL-IT is positioned to make a notable impact in the K-Pop scene, contributing to HYBE’s success.