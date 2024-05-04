Top 10 K-Pop Songs Of The Week: BTS Members Maintain Their Streak, 'SPOT!' Makes Its Debut

Rest of the 5 songs ranking from number 5 to number 9 position have moved one position below from their previous weeks position. Interestingly, all of these 5 songs are of either Jimin or Jung Kook, who seem to have been dominating the charts for weeks now. Jimin has 3 while Jung Kook has 2 songs on these positions as of this week. The strong fanbase has maintained their streams to keep their favourites on the charts despite of new song releases.