Art & Entertainment

Top 10 K-Pop Songs Of The Week: BTS Members Maintain Their Streak, 'SPOT!' Makes Its Debut

Last week we saw stability on charts and an english song for a change, let's take a look at the top 10 k-pop songs for this week!

Jennie-Zico, Jimin, Jung Kook Photo: Instagram
info_icon

Unlike last week, this week has seen the ups and downs of songs and also a new entrant. With ever so strong fan support and hooking music, Jimin's 'Like Crazy' has managed to stay on the top of the charts just like the previous week. With 58 weeks on the charts now, Jimin is not looking at exiting them any time soon. Similarly, Jung Kook's 'Seven (Explicit Version)' featuring Latto has retained its 3rd position this week.

Debuting at the solid number 2 position is the new entrant, 'SPOT!' by Zico and Jennie. The song just released last week and is already making its way into the heart of the listeners it seems. The 'SPOT!'-on debut and Jimin and Jung Kook's songs retaining the other two positions has pushed 'Magnetic' by ILLIT to directly number 4 from its previous number 2 spot.

Rest of the 5 songs ranking from number 5 to number 9 position have moved one position below from their previous weeks position. Interestingly, all of these 5 songs are of either Jimin or Jung Kook, who seem to have been dominating the charts for weeks now. Jimin has 3 while Jung Kook has 2 songs on these positions as of this week. The strong fanbase has maintained their streams to keep their favourites on the charts despite of new song releases.

Last but not the least, 'SHEESH' by BABYMONSTER has retained its number 10 position with decent number of streams. Last week's surprise element 'Fortnight' by Taylor Swift and Post Malone, however, has left the top 10 K-Pop charts this week.

Here are the top 10 K-Pop songs of the week:

Advertisement

1. 'Like Crazy' - Jimin (656,648 Streams)

Advertisement

2. 'SPOT!' - ZICO, JENNIE (443,069 Streams)

3. 'Seven (ft. Latto) (Explicit Ver.)' - Jung Kook, Latto                (417,331 Streams)

Advertisement

4. 'Magnetic' - ILLIT (413,119 Streams)

Advertisement

5. 'Like Crazy (English Version)' - Jimin (376,597 Streams)

Advertisement

6. 'Set Me Free Pt.2' - Jimin (316,464 Streams)

7. '3D (ft. Jack Harlow)' - Jung Kook, Jack Harlow           (278,094 Streams)

8. 'Closer Than This' - Jimin (257,098 Streams)

9. 'Standing Next To You' - Jung Kook (218,872 Streams)

10. 'SHEESH' - BABYMONSTER (189,994 Streams)

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Latest Stories
  1. Manipur Still Under Siege Amid Lok Sabha Elections
  2. One Year Of Manipur Violence, No Peace In Sight
  3. I-95 Shutdown In Norwalk: Fuel Truck Crash Causes Chaos, Delays, And Urgent Measures
  4. Sobhita Dhulipala Enthralls With Her Enchanting Fashion Sense
  5. 'The Broken News 2' On Zee5 Review: Jaideep Ahlawat Stands Out With His Compelling Performance In This Well-Directed Newsroom Saga
  6. Sports News: Bangladesh Beat Zimbabwe By Eight Wickets In 1st T20I - As It Happened
  7. Elections 2024 News, May 3 Highlights: Kharge Will Have To Start 'Congress Dhundo Yatra' After June 4, Says Amit Shah
  8. BJP VS Congress: PM Says Cong Doing 'Vote Jihad'; Kharge Slams Modi Over 'Personal Letter' To NDA Candidates