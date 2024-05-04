Top 10 K-Pop Songs Of The Week: BTS Members Maintain Their Streak, 'SPOT!' Makes Its Debut

Unlike last week, this week has seen the ups and downs of songs and also a new entrant. With ever so strong fan support and hooking music, Jimin's 'Like Crazy' has managed to stay on the top of the charts just like the previous week. With 58 weeks on the charts now, Jimin is not looking at exiting them any time soon. Similarly, Jung Kook's 'Seven (Explicit Version)' featuring Latto has retained its 3rd position this week.
Debuting at the solid number 2 position is the new entrant, 'SPOT!' by Zico and Jennie. The song just released last week and is already making its way into the heart of the listeners it seems. The 'SPOT!'-on debut and Jimin and Jung Kook's songs retaining the other two positions has pushed 'Magnetic' by ILLIT to directly number 4 from its previous number 2 spot.
Rest of the 5 songs ranking from number 5 to number 9 position have moved one position below from their previous weeks position. Interestingly, all of these 5 songs are of either Jimin or Jung Kook, who seem to have been dominating the charts for weeks now. Jimin has 3 while Jung Kook has 2 songs on these positions as of this week. The strong fanbase has maintained their streams to keep their favourites on the charts despite of new song releases.
Last but not the least, 'SHEESH' by BABYMONSTER has retained its number 10 position with decent number of streams. Last week's surprise element 'Fortnight' by Taylor Swift and Post Malone, however, has left the top 10 K-Pop charts this week.
Here are the top 10 K-Pop songs of the week: