Korean Newsmakers Of The Week: BTS' RM Announces Solo Album, HYBE-ADOR's Conflict And More

The Korean entertainment industry has been rocked by a big scandal involving HYBE Corporation and its subsidiary label ADOR, along with its CEO, Min Hee-jin. It all began when HYBE said they were going to investigate ADOR, claiming that Min Hee-jin and another executive were trying to take over ADOR and become independent. They also said she leaked private information and have requested her to step down as CEO. But Min Hee-jin fired back, accusing the giant entertainment company of using ADOR and copying its debut group NewJeans’ concept for their new group, ILLIT. She claimed that HYBE is “blinded by short-term profits and is mass producing unoriginality.” After HYBE’s investigation, Min Hee-jin held a press conference with her lawyers wherein she explained her side of the story, and sought to clarify various statements. In response, HYBE said they would report her to the police for breach of trust and other charges, as they have “secured substantial evidence to prove that Min deliberately led the plan to take over management control of the subsidiary, through the audit process.”