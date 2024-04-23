Art & Entertainment

ADOR's Min Hee-jin Responds To HYBE's Audit, Cites ILLIT's Alleged Plagiarism Of NewJeans As Reason

ADOR's CEO Min Hee-jin has responded to HYBE's audit of the management.

Advertisement

HYBE
HYBE, ADOR Photo: HYBE
info_icon

ADOR’s CEO Min Hee-jin has released a statement in response to reports to HYBE’s audit, highlighting BELIFT LAB’s rookie group ILLIT’s alleged plagiarism of NewJeans as a central concern. The allegations of cultural appropriation and corporate mishandling exacerbate the divide between the two parties.

On April 22, HYBE launched an audit against ADOR’s management, including CEO Min Hee-jin, following reports of ADOR’s purported efforts to break away and become independent.

Following the news, ADOR addressed the ongoing feud. In her statement, Min Hee-jin accuses HYBE, including its head, Bang Si-hyuk, of benefiting from the imitation of ADOR’s artist, NewJeans, by ILLIT.

Advertisement

“HYBE chairman Bang Si-hyuk produced ILLIT’s debut album. The copying of NewJeans by ILLIT was not done independently by BELIFT LAB but also involves HYBE. HYBE, a leading company in K-pop, is blinded by short-term profits and is mass-producing unoriginality by copying successful cultural content without hesitation,” a part of the statement read.

As per them, the rookie girl group is copying NewJeans in terms of ‘hair, makeup, clothing, choreography, photos, videos, and event appearances.’

Despite this, HYBE has not acknowledged the error and has directed to remove Min Hee-jin from her position. She disputes HYBE’s accusations of attempting to steal from the company, asserting that “it is incomprehensible how a legitimate complaint to protect the cultural achievements of our artist NewJeans could harm ADOR’s interests or how it could be an act of seizing control of ADOR.”

Advertisement

ADOR further added that they will exhaust all legal measures “to protect the cultural achievements that NewJeans has worked for and to prevent further infringement due to copying.”

HYBE, Min Hee-jin - ADOR, X
HYBE Corporation Initiates Audit Of ADOR's Management, Reportedly Demands CEO Min Hee-jin's Resignation

BY Outlook Entertainment Desk

The statement concludes with ADOR hoping that HYBE and BELIFT Lab will acknowledge their mistakes, respect the cultural accomplishments of others, and make positive contributions to the entertainment industry.

Tags

Advertisement

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Latest Stories
  1. Manoj Bajpayee Birthday Special: 'Satya' To 'Gangs Of Wasseypur', 5 Titles Of 'The Family Man' To Watch
  2. Former President Trump Agrees To Tightened $175M Bond Terms In New York Civil Fraud Case
  3. Lok Sabha Elections 2024 LIVE: 'My 90 Sec Speech Sent Congress Into Panic,' Says PM Modi Amid 'Minority' Remark Row
  4. Sports LIVE Updates: Inter Win 20th Serie A Title With Victory Over AC Milan
  5. Chunky Panday On Daughter Ananya Panday’s Relationship With Aditya Roy Kapur: She’s Free To Do What She Wants
  6. Virat Kohli 'No Ball' Controversy Explained | Why Was The RCB Star Given Out Against KKR
  7. Stargazers' Guide: Lyrid Meteor Shower Peaks Amidst Pink Moon Spectacle This Week. See The Remaining 2024 Celestial Events Calendar Here!
  8. Sports Highlights April 22: Indian Squash Star Saurav Ghosal Announces Retirement From Professional Circuit