NewJeans Seeks U.S. Federal Court's Intervention In Identifying Anonymous YouTuber For Criminal Defamation Case

Following the news of defamation, @Middle7 responded with a rather sarcastic video on April 11, posting a video titled, “Middle7’s apology after being sued by NewJeans.” In the video, the masked YouTuber explained, “So NewJeans’ label sued me... I woke up and what’s going on? But what’s a relief is that I didn’t apply for revenue generation. lol. But I’m still human so I’m scared and nervous. At first, I wasn’t interested in idols at all but I’ve come this far after posting videos for fun. Sigh... I didn’t want to get this famous... I’ll omit the apology since Minji already wrote one...” Taking to the comment section, Middle7 pinned their own comment, “So scared ㅠㅠ” in a sarcastic tone. The video has now been taken down by YouTube.