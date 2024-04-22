aespa Announces Comeback Plans, Drops Teaser For First Full-Length Album Titled 'Armageddon'

The album in its entirety will consist of 10 songs, which will include songs of various genres including pop, hyper-pop, hip-hop, and ballads as well. As per reports, every music video featuring the group’s songs will incorporate a glimpse of the virtual world, aiming to construct a larger storyline and deeply engage their fans within their expansive world. Notably, the band is the first in the K-Pop industry to introduce the metaverse concept.