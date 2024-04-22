aespa Announces Comeback Plans, Drops Teaser For First Full-Length Album Titled 'Armageddon'

Popular K-Pop girl group aespa is finally releasing a full-length album. Titled ‘Armageddon,’ the group has dropped its enigmatic teaser along with the release date.
Taking to social media platforms on April 22 at midnight KST, an intro teaser for ‘Armageddon’ was released, which revealed the cryptic logo of the forthcoming album. Their agency, SM Entertainment, characterized the album to be “filled with aespa’s deepened musical world and messages.” The teaser creates a mysterious aura around it.
Watch the intro teaser here:
Furthermore, reports have indicated that this comeback will feature two title tracks. The first main track, ‘Supernova,’ is set to release on May 13 at 6 PM KST. The album itself will follow on May 27, 2024 at 6 PM KST, along with the music video for the second title track, which shares the same name.
The album in its entirety will consist of 10 songs, which will include songs of various genres including pop, hyper-pop, hip-hop, and ballads as well. As per reports, every music video featuring the group’s songs will incorporate a glimpse of the virtual world, aiming to construct a larger storyline and deeply engage their fans within their expansive world. Notably, the band is the first in the K-Pop industry to introduce the metaverse concept.
The upcoming album signifies the quartet’s first full-length release in four years since their debut, encapsulating their distinctive concept and identity. This news has instantly filled MYs (aespa’s fandom name) with immense excitement.
Meanwhile, right after the release of their comeback album, Winter, Karina, Ningning, and Giselle will be embarking on their second world tour, ‘SYNK: PARALLEL LINE 2024,’ which will kick off in the month of July in Seoul, South Korea.