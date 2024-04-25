Art & Entertainment

Paul Kim Announces Marriage Plans With Girlfriend Of Nine Years, Pens A Sweet Note For His Fans

Singer Paul Kim announced that he will be tying the knot with his long-term girlfriend. He shared the announcement on his official website.

Instagram
Singer Paul Kim Photo: Instagram
Best known for songs like ‘Would You Like Some Coffee’, ‘One More Time’, and ‘Don’t Be Mad’, Paul Kim turned heads with his new announcement. The singer shocked fans and got everyone talking. He addressed a letter to his fans and revealed his marriage plans. The singer revealed that he will be tying the knot with his girlfriend whom he has been dating for nine years.

Taking to his website, Paul Kim shared a handwritten letter which he addressed to his loyal fanbase. The singer mentioned that he will be getting married to his long-term girlfriend. He mentioned that he took this step after both of their families agreed to their union. He also revealed that he will tie the knot in a private ceremony and will skip the reception.

The singer wrote, “She's someone who always tells me it's okay when I have a hard time. It's been 9 years since I met someone who understands and supports my best self and my poor self within my limits, and I'm going to promise her my life. As always, I'll show you how much I feel grateful and grow as a singer. I'm grateful to Paul in Love, who always gives me love that I lack.”

On the work front, Kim’s last studio album was released in 2020. Titled ‘The Second Album Part 2: Heart, Two’, it grew on fans slowly. His latest single ‘Blooming Just for You’ was released last year, and it has been received well by his fans. He was also seen on the television show ‘Second World’ where he acted as the host. He started trending on social media after he sang a track in the hit show ‘Queen Of Tears.’

