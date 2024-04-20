Top 10 K-Pop Songs Of The Week: Jimin's 'Like Crazy' Takes Over ILLIT's 'Magnetic', 'SHEESH' By BABYMONSTER Makes Its Debut

'Midas Touch' by KISS OF LIFE which took a massive leap last week to bag the 10th position is going strong and has kept the position to itself for yet another week. 'SHEESH' by BABYMONSTER which debuted on the charts last week was at 22nd position, however, it has obviously worked its magic on the listeners. That is because 'SHEESH' has jumped 13 places to bag the number 9 position, pushing 'EASY' by LE SSERAFIM out of the Top 10 songs.