Top 10 K-Pop Songs Of The Week: Jimin's 'Like Crazy' Takes Over ILLIT's 'Magnetic', 'SHEESH' By BABYMONSTER Makes Its Debut

Let's take a glance at how charts have shuffled this week, and which songs have captured the listener's playlists.

Jimin, ILLIT, BABYMONSTER Photo: Instagram
The week has been both stable and unstable for the Top 10 charts. The listeners are pretty clear with their choices till date it seems as many of the songs have managed to retain their positions and there is a new song making its debut on the Top 10 charts this week as well.

'Midas Touch' by KISS OF LIFE which took a massive leap last week to bag the 10th position is going strong and has kept the position to itself for yet another week. 'SHEESH' by BABYMONSTER which debuted on the charts last week was at 22nd position, however, it has obviously worked its magic on the listeners. That is because 'SHEESH' has jumped 13 places to bag the number 9 position, pushing 'EASY' by LE SSERAFIM out of the Top 10 songs.

But this is not the highlight of the week. The biggest takeover has happened at the number 1 and number 2 positions. 'Magnetic' by ILLIT gave a tough competition to Jimin's 'Like Crazy' by ranking at the top for two consecutive weeks. However, Jimin's single has overtaken ILLIT's to bag the number 1 spot this week, yet again, after being on the charts for 56 weeks now. Jimin continues to rule the charts it seems.

The songs ranked between positions 3-8 have retained themselves on those positions this week. Intriguing thing here, however, is that all of these 6 songs belong to the two members of BTS, Jung Kook and Jimin. This just proves the love their fandom keeps showering on them.

Jimin's 'Set Me Free Pt. 2' has the longest streak on the charts, with 57 weeks and counting.

Let's take a look at the top 10 K-pop songs this week:

1. 'Like Crazy' - Jimin (710,657 Streams)

2. 'Magnetic' - ILLIT (605,112 Streams)

3. 'Seven (ft. Latto) (Explicit Ver.)' - Jung Kook, Latto    (441,401 Streams)

4. 'Like Crazy (English Version)' - Jimin (386,571 Streams)

5. 'Set Me Free Pt. 2' - Jimin (366,461 Streams)

6. '3D (ft. Jack Harlow) - Jung Kook, Jack Harlow            (293,136 Streams)

7. 'Closer Than This' - Jimin (281,161 Streams)

8. 'Standing Next To You' - Jung Kook (235,861 Streams)

9. 'SHEESH' - BABYMONSTER (179,589 Streams)

10. 'Midas Touch' - KISS OF LIFE (166,174 Streams)

Which of these songs have you been grooving too?

